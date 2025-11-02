Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Happy To Win 18th Championship As Player & Owner With Dodgers Repeating

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an improbable comeback down 3-2 in the World Series as they won two straight away from Dodger Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch their second straight championship. Dodgers partial owner and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was at Game 7, which was an electric viewing experience.

Similar to the NBA, back-to-back champions were a rarity in the MLB as the New York Yankees were last to do so in 1998-2000. Majority owner Mark Walter poured a lot of money into this Dodgers roster and it has resulted in three World Series titles since 2000.

For Johnson, he has turned to sports ownership to invest interest and continue his championship-winning ways. Following the Dodgers’ Game 7 win, the Hall of Famer expressed how happy he is to have 18 titles to his name across his time in the NBA and becoming an owner, via Fox Sports:

"I'm happy for Kershaw to go out as a champion… and then I am happy for myself cause that's 18 championship rings." Magic Johnson had the crew dying laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/tJhj2V4Ucb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

18 Championship rings for me! NCAA Championship with MSU, 11 Lakers (5 playing, 5 as an owner and 1 as an executive), 1 LA Sparks, 1 LAFC, 1 Team Liquid, and now 3 with the Dodgers! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 2, 2025

Since 2020, L.A. sports have seen an influx of winning between the Dodgers and Lakers. LeBron James led the purple and gold to a much-needed title during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing.

A similar circumstance presented itself to the Dodgers and plenty of narratives surrounding both championships. Now back-to-back World Series champs, that solidifies a foundation of a dynasty and there appears to be no end in sight for this stacked roster.

However, none of these rings present themselves without having an ownership group that cares about winning. Across all professional sports when an owner penny pinches, shortcomings are prevalent compared to those who spend.

Johnson and Walter have clearly made a culture difference for the Dodgers. Time will tell if more titles are on the way, but hopefully those winning tendencies transfer to the Lakers with Walter becoming majority owner.

Magic Johnson compares Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to Kobe Bryant

A lot has been made about Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers due to the financial commitment, but it has been well worth it with two World Series titles under his belt in two seasons.

After seeing Kobe Bryant’s success with the Lakers by getting five championships, Magic Johnson recently compared Ohtani to the Black Mamba. That is a lofty comparison given how much Bryant meant to L.A., but Ohtani is already climbing that ladder of legends.

