Lakers Video: Offseason Locker Room Renovations Inside Crypto.com Arena Unveiled

The Los Angeles Lakers are truly one of the premier franchises in all of sports with their success on the court and their brand visibility off it being nearly unmatched for most other teams. The Lakers have also always been a franchise that takes care of its players and treats them like family.

That isn’t just lip service as the Lakers have always been a team willing to do anything it can in order to make the players feel comfortable. They recently showed this with how they have gone above and beyond in helping Luka Doncic get settled in after his shocking trade to the team.

And now, the Lakers have improved their locker room inside Crypto.com Arena ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season and the players’ reaction to the changes said it all, via Lakers on X:

The Lakers went all out with this new 8,200 square foot locker room that features a player’s lounge as well as a grooming suite. There is also a training suite with hydrotherapy room, a private wellness room, a weight and conditioning room and an exam and X-ray suite. There are also coach’s locker rooms so JJ Redick’s staff can be comfortable and do what is necessary on their end as well.

The reactions from new and returning players said so much. Returnees like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt were clearly impressed with the changes and even a new veteran like Marcus Smart enjoyed the look as well, while also sensing how this locker room was probably much different than what two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. is used to.

Something like a locker room may not seem like a big deal, but it allows for the players to be in the right mindset and have access to whatever they need in order to get the job done once they take the court.

Jarred Vanderbilt happy to get Luka Doncic back in Lakers lineup

Players got a glimpse of the new locker room prior to the team’s first home preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for the fans, Luka Doncic did not suit up that night, but the superstar guard made his debut later in the preseason against the Phoenix Suns and Jarred Vanderbilt was excited to have his teammate back in the lineup to build up chemistry.

