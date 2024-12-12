Lakers Video: Oz The Mentalist Stuns Anthony Davis & Others

Oz the Mentalist has been a popular figure for over a decade due to his ability to seemingly read minds. And while he has been a famous mind-reader for a long while, where he has really picked up steam is doing visits with professional sports teams and stunning players with his act. The Los Angeles Lakers were the most recent team to get a visit from Oz.

The Lakers have certainly been in need of some positive momentum this season. After a strong start, the team has collapsed to a 13-11 record — barely enough for the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference — and have one of the league’s worst defenses.

So that gave Oz a perfect chance to give the Lakers something to smile about. His target was Anthony Davis, and the superstar big man was stunned when Oz correctly read his mind in front of the full Lakers organization, via the Lakers:

Oz also had some tricks for the rest of the organization as well with everyone in awe:

The squad was SHOOK by @OzTheMentalist

Within a few seconds, Oz was able to predict that Davis was thinking about teammate Alex Fudge. Not only that, he was able to correctly say that while his name is Alex, Davis does not refer to him as that, only by Fudge. It garnered an immediate reaction from the entire team.

There is undoubtedly a trick to how Oz does his mind-reading, but it doesn’t seem as though many have been able to figure it out. It certainly seems that teams and athletes are still awestruck by the work that he does.

Anthony Davis hoping break can provide reset for Lakers

The Lakers played their most recent game on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, a comfortable victory. They don’t play again until Friday, Dec. 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The quarterfinals of the NBA Cup gave them a long break before playing an opponent that caused them fits very recently.

But Anthony Davis is hoping that the four days off between games will give the Lakers a chance to reset mentally and physically. They need it, as they have won just three of their last 10 games after starting the season 10-4.

Their offense has fallen off a cliff and their defense continues to be one of the worst in the league. However, some time off — with some practices — may give them a chance to find a spark moving forward when every game feels like a necessity.

