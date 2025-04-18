Lakers Video: Robert Horry Gifts Signed Jersey To Child Who Lost One In Palisades Fires

A large portion of Southern California was greatly affected by the wildfires that spread throughout the area in January. The most destructive of those occurred in the Palisades, which wound up being the third-most destructive in California history, even affecting Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and his family and causing many events and games to be postponed or cancelled.

The Palisades fires led to 12 deaths and destroyed more than 23,000 acres of land and nearly 700 structures before finally being contained after 24 days. For those who survived, many treasured memories were lost, but Lakers legend Robert Horry was recently able to bring a bit of joy to one child and his family.

On a recent episode of “NBA Today,” Horry gifted an 8-year-old child George and his father Nick a new signed jersey after they lost one when their house burned down, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews:

The highlight of NBA Today 💜✨ 8-year-old George and his dad, Nick, lost their a signed Robert Horry jersey in the Palisades fire in January when their home burned down. We were able to help him receive another one from Big Shot Bob himself. pic.twitter.com/HDWYbMTNRC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 16, 2025

It was truly a touching moment for George, who also got to shoot around on the ESPN set with NBA analyst and former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem. Losing a Lakers jersey may be something minor to most, but these things can mean so much sentimentally and to have Horry himself gift it personally just means that much more.

Of course, there remains a lot more work to be done in the area to help rebuild things after all of the devastation that took place. But these little things can bring so much joy in the midst of a dark time and credit to ESPN, Horry and the Lakers for making sure this happened.

Lakers coach JJ Redick leading efforts to repair Palisades Recreation Center

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was one of many who lost their homes during the Palisades fires and he is now leading efforts to help repair the area in the aftermath as well.

Redick recently hosted a special basketball clinic for kids who were impacted by the wildfires earlier this year while also announcing the launch of the LA Strong Sports foundation to help support the development of sports facilities and programs throughout Los Angeles.

The Lakers coach added that he was disheartened by the damage done to the Palisades Recreation Center and is leading the efforts to get it repaired and back open “in a timely fashion.”

