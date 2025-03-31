Lakers News: JJ Redick Leading Efforts To Repair Palisades Recreation Center

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick hosted a special basketball clinic on Sunday for kids who were impacted by the wildfires earlier this year.

Redick also launched the LA Strong Sports foundation to help support the development of sports facilities and programs throughout Los Angeles.

The Lakers and Coach Redick hosted a special basketball clinic for kids impacted by the LA fires. JJ launched LA Strong Sports to support the development of community sports facilities and programs throughout LA, starting with areas affected by the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/xHZnY3BGfG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 31, 2025

Southern California was raved by multiple wildfires this past January that caused billions of dollars worth of damage and displaced many families. Redick was among those who lost their home in Pacific Palisades and recently returned to the site for the first time.

Redick said he won’t let the devastation deter him and reiterated his hope to be the Lakers head coach for many years to come, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“I’m not moving again. I’m not moving my kids again,” Redick told The Times as he drove back toward his home for the first time since it burned down in the Palisades fire. “We’re in it for the long haul. I would love to be the Lakers coach for the next 15 to 20 years. If I’m not the Lakers coach, I’m in it for the long haul in L.A.”

Redick was particularly disheartened to see the damage done to the Palisades Recreation Center and is leading repair efforts:

“What I’ve learned the most is that everyone has sort of recognized the need for expediency,” Redick said. “And for me, I’m just hopeful, not only for L.A. but also California, that going forward when an issue is sort of identified that needs to be resolved, that we can all sort of get along and move with expediency.”

Redick understands the importance of the Palisades Recreation Center and hopes it can reopen as soon as possible:

“Hopeful that, we can get this done in a timely fashion,” he said. “Hopefully, we can have people back.”

Redick’s new foundation has already pledged a $10 million donation to go towards rebuilding the Palisades Recreation Center and other parts of the community. His ultimate goal is to raise $50 million for further repairs to the Greater L.A. area.

JJ Redick challenged Lakers to get back on track

After a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers got back on track by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies to close out their road trip.

JJ Redick met with Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and LeBron James before the game to discuss the importance of bouncing back.

“We challenged all three of them when we get to their three-man actions to play with a little more force and a little more thrust and a little more creativity,” Redick said. “We were able to get some great stuff in the fourth quarter off that and create advantages we envisioned creating when we put those three guys together.”

