Lakers Video: Rui Hachimura Trains With Sumo Wrestlers In Japan

Rui Hachimura has emerged as one of the most important players on the Los Angeles Lakers with him proving to be crucial to the team’s success over the past couple seasons. Hachimura has improved greatly as a 3-point shooter, knocking down over 40% from deep in each of the last two seasons while also taking on more responsibility defensively and on the glass.

In fact, head coach JJ Redick often found himself turning to small-ball lineups with Hachimura basically acting as a center and he did post career-highs in total offensive rebounds, blocks and steals. But Hachimura, like the rest of the Lakers, understands he must be even better this season and he is employing some different training methods.

Hachimura, of course, is of Japanese descent having been born in Toyoma and not coming to America until college. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Hachimura decided to go back to his roots and train with Japanese sumo wrestlers, via Clutch Points:

Rui Hachimura training alongside sumo wrestlers in Japan this offseason 😤 (via rui_8mura/IG)pic.twitter.com/BclL9NdjT5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2025

Some may view this as a bit odd, but there are some things that Hachimura could take from sumo training that could help him on the court. Not only are sumo wrestlers some of the strongest athletes in the world, but they are very good with their hands which could help Hachimura when battling in the paint. Additionally, sumo wrestling requires quick feet and proper footwork, not to mention great burst and explosion, all things that could translate.

The Lakers will once again be reliant on Hachimura to be an important piece of this team and he has proven himself capable of rising to the occasion when called upon. Many may look at this type of training with a side eye, but if it helps Hachimura continue to improve and be a better player once the season begins, that is ultimately all that matters.

Lakers’ Maxi Kleber throws down impressive dunk on social media

Another player who could be an important piece of the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation is Maxi Kleber, who was injured for basically the entire time after being acquired as part of the Luka Doncic trade, only being activated for the team’s final playoff game.

But Kleber is now fully recovered from foot surgery and showed off some impressive athleticism, throwing down a windmill dunk in a recent social media post.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!