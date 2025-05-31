Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Gives Fired Up Speech On ‘Inside The NBA’ Leaving TNT

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most popular personalities during his time in the NBA. So it was no surprise when he took up broadcasting, and quickly became one of the most popular figures there as well. He found a home on “Inside the NBA” on TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

The foursome have become synonymous with NBA coverage, with by far the most watched and beloved show surrounding the sport of basketball today. But 2024-25 marks TNT’s final season with the NBA, as NBC takes over alongside ESPN and Amazon next season. When this was first announced, some thought that this meant the end of “Inside the NBA” and the on-screen chemistry of those four analysts.

But ESPN has decided to pick up the show and keep those four together, meaning they are simply switching networks ahead of next season. And Shaq, with Thursday night having potentially been TNT’s final game, gave a charged up speech about his crew and their plans for next season, via NBA on TNT:

"The show is still here baby… WE DEM BOYZ!" Shaq has us ready to run through a brick wall 😤 pic.twitter.com/QFQ0SOjms1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 30, 2025

Smith and Barkley were clearly fired up by the speech, and it isn’t hard to see why. O’Neal shows his passion for his co-hosts and his love for NBA coverage, saying that no matter what the network, he and his team will always be there to cover the game they love.

NBA fans are certainly ecstatic that Shaq, Kenny, Chuck and Ernie will be gracing their television screens next season, even if it’s on a new network. And ESPN gets the credit for saving the most popular show in basketball as the NBA switches homes in 2025-26.

