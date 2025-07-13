Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Not Getting Cut Of Ownership Sale

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the process of the largest sale in the history of sports. Mark Walter came to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in L.A. from Jeanie Buss and her family for a whopping $10 billion valuation, the highest of all time. So, naturally, all of the Lakers greats — including Shaquille O’Neal — are going to discuss the sale.

Magic Johnson was quick to post a supportive message for both Jeanie — one of his best friends — and Walter, who is a co-owner with him of the L.A. Dodgers. While recent stories have suggested that LeBron James did not know about the sale at all until news had broke, Luka Doncic did, and he joined Magic in posting a quick congratulations afterwards.

O’Neal was one of the Lakers greats who was not in the know ahead of time, and he had a funny response to the sale, via The Big Podcast with Shaq:

Shaq shares his thoughts on the Lakers getting sold 👀 Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and sign up using promo code BIGPOD – the crown is yours. pic.twitter.com/l6INB1CEq5 — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) July 4, 2025

O’Neal is obviously joking, an exact type of joke that he would make with his sense of humor. He suggests that he would’ve accepted any sort of gift, knowing that the Buss family is now billions richer, and O’Neal was the leader of three championship teams in a row from 2000-2002.

The Buss family is undoubtedly grateful for Shaq’s impact on the franchise. He was the superstar that got them out of a middling era in the 1990s and rung in their next dynasty after the Showtime era, teaming up with Kobe Bryant to form one of the greatest duos in the history of the NBA.

But, of course, O’Neal is not actually upset with Jeanie and is excited for both her and for the Lakers franchise.

Deandre Ayton has good relationship with Shaquille O’Neal

The Lakers have a new starting center in the form of former No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton. The former Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers big man signed with L.A. after being bought out of the final year of his deal in Portland, joining the Lakers on a prove-it two-year deal with a player option on the second season.

Being the starting big man for the Lakers joins a list flooded with Hall of Famers and all-time greats, including Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Paul Gasol, Anthony Davis and O’Neal. And while Ayton isn’t under any pressure to join that list, he may have an inside track on what it’s like to be a great Lakers center.

In his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Ayton spoke about his relationship with Shaq and his Lakers fandom during that era.

