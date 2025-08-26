Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Trolls Mike Bibby & Kings

Shaquille O’Neal was at the forefront of one of the most successful eras of Los Angeles Lakers history. He was the Hall of Fame center and three-time Finals MVP when L.A. won three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002. But the title and O’Neal’s Finals MVPs were not the only things that those three runs had in common.

In all three championship runs, the Lakers needed to get past the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference part of the bracket. Those teams were led by Chris Webber, but had other great talent like Peja Stojakovic, Doug Christie and Vlade Divac. But after losing to L.A. in the first round in 2000 and the West Semis in 2001, they turned to point guard Mike Bibby to get them over the hump.

The Kings got all the way to the West Finals in 2002, only to once again lose to the Lakers as they rampaged on the path to their third straight title. That is regarded by many as the best Kings team of all time, as they have not been back to the Conference Finals since, and that loss was marred by controversy surrounding referee Tim Donaghy.

The Lakers still won that series, and O’Neal had an opportunity to poke fun at Bibby during a recent appearance on the former Kings guard’s podcast:

Shaq trolling Mike Bibby on his own podcast 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Rjnb4qbqvk — Straight Game Podcast (@straightgamepod) August 25, 2025

The Kings and Lakers had significant animosity towards one another at the time of that Conference Finals, so it’s good to see O’Neal and Bibby being able to laugh about it together now. Bibby has also gone back to his Sacramento roots as he was hired as the head coach of Sacramento State’s basketball program earlier this year, where O’Neal is the general manager.

So with all of that over two decades in the past and both O’Neal and Bibby finding personal success in their post-playing careers while working together, things like the 2002 West Finals are more jokes of the past.

