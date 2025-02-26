Lakers Video: Tribute For Anthony Davis & Max Christie

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, which marked the first time Luka Doncic played against his former team after the shocking trade less than a month ago.

It also marked the return to L.A. for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, who were part of the package going back to Dallas in the blockbuster deal.

Davis is currently out with an adductor injury but was still back at Crypto.com Arena to watch his current team take on his former team. Meanwhile, Christie came in playing the best basketball of his career since the trade.

Both Davis and Christie made great contributions during their tenures with the Lakers and as such, the organization gave them a warm welcome during Tuesday’s game:

Davis helped change the culture in L.A. as they won a championship in his first season with the team after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans.

In six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, Davis won an NBA Championship, was named an All-Star four times and All-NBA player twice. It’s reasonable to expect his No. 3 jersey to be hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena when it is all said and done.

Christie wasn’t with the Lakers as long but was still a young player the organization was high on after drafting him in the second round out of Michigan State in 2022. He signed a four-year deal to remain in L.A. this past summer although obviously now will finish out that contract in Dallas.

Max Christie has no bad blood for Lakers organization

Despite being traded in the first year of his new contract, Max Christie said he has no bad blood for the Lakers organization as he got set to play his former team as a member of the Mavericks.

“I’m not even looking at this game as a ‘revenge game,’” Christie said. “I’m actually looking forward to it from a sense that I get to see old teammates, old colleagues, old coaches. I’m looking forward to just enjoying that game. I want to win, obviously. The Lakers are a playoff team. They’re really, really good. It’s a good test for us as a matchup, as a team as well.

“But I’m not going in there with any bad blood or any intention of trying to drop 40 on them. I’m just going in there to try to win the game, play my game and let the game come to me. I’m not going to go out there and force 25 shots. That’s not what this game is about. That’s not what I’m about.”

