Lakers Video: World Series Champion Dodgers Honored During 76ers Game

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of the 2024-25 season, the season has been celebrating the past couple of weeks after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers managed to overcome a litany of injuries during the 2024 MLB season and beat the New York Yankees in five games to bring home the franchise’s eight championship. Like the Lakers, the Dodgers won a title in 2020 but finally got to celebrate in Los Angeles with a long-awaited parade that featured tens of thousands of fans.

The Lakers are certainly hoping to keep the championship momentum going this upcoming season, though they have a lot of work to do to get there. However, they may have gotten a boost after returning home and hosting some of the members from the Dodgers roster during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before the beginning of the second quarter, Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Jack Flaherty, Brusdar Graterol and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers were honored at center court.

A hero’s welcome at tonight’s #Lakers game for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Jack Flaherty, Chris Taylor and Brusdar Graterol of the World Champion #Dodgers: pic.twitter.com/oNMpd48tzm — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 9, 2024

A warm welcome for the Champs at the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/RDTjXb2Abt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 9, 2024

Crypto.com Arena played a video tribute on the jumbotron recapping the Dodgers’ World Series run as the players trickled onto the court. As they got to the floor, they were met with loud cheers from the fans in attendance and received even more love after their names were called. Flaherty held the World Series trophy during the tribute and some of the Lakers and 76ers players greeted the Dodgers as they walked off.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers also got a chance to briefly meet with LeBron James, who dapped them up in the tunnel:

James knows what it takes to win at the highest level, so it was cool to see him greet the Dodgers before tipoff. Los Angeles is spoiled with how many championships its sports teams have won over the years, and the Lakers have an opportunity to join in on the celebrating if things break their way.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ecstatic Dodgers beat Yankees

Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a long-time supporter of the Dodgers and congratulated the organization after their World Series win. Abdul-Jabbar sent a post to the Dodgers and expressed how ecstatic he was that they beat the Yankees specifically.

