Lakers Vs. Bucks Preview: LeBron James Out In First Game Of Road Trip

LeBron James has been ruled out of the first game of the Los Angeles Lakers’ crucial six-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

Of course, LeBron missed the first meeting between these teams as well, but that didn’t prevent the Lakers from pulling out an exciting 123-122 victory in Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers were able to pull out that win namely because D’Angelo Russell had one of the best nights of his career with 44 points and nine assists while shooting 17-of-25 from the field and 9-of-12 from 3-point range. Expecting that kind of night from Russell again is likely asking for too much, especially as the guard returns from an illness that kept him out of Sunday night’s victory, but the team has others who can step up as well.

A lot of eyes are certainly on Spencer Dinwiddie, who had a huge night in Russell’s absence Sunday. His teammates have continually expressed belief in him and are pushing him to be himself. He sealed the Lakers win over the Bucks with an amazing block on Damian Lillard, so his play on both sides of the court will be crucial.

Obviously the main matchup with most eyes on it will be between the All-Stars Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo had the better individual numbers in the first meeting, but Davis has always risen to the occasion when it comes to this meeting and he will be highly motivated especially with the Lakers not having LeBron in uniform.

How the Lakers try and contain Lillard is also extremely important as well. Dinwiddie, Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish and Max Christie will all likely see some time on him and the Lakers did a good job in the first meeting, holding him to just 10-23 shooting. But overall, the Lakers defense will need to be much better than it was against the Pacers.

The Bucks rank fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game and eighth in 3-point percentage so the Lakers’ defensive rotations have to be on point. The likes of Lillard, Malik Beasley, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopex and Khris Middleton can all knock down 3s at a high rate and if they get going this could get out of hand.

Without LeBron it always takes an entire team effort and that especially rings true against one of the NBA’s best teams who is out for revenge after losing the first meeting. Defense will have to carry the Lakers and if they are locked in on that side of the floor, Davis and Russell can do enough to propel the offense to a huge win and a big start to this road trip.

Los Angeles Lakers (39-32) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-25)

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 4:30 p.m. PT

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SF: Austin Reaves

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie

Projected Bucks Starting Lineup:

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: Malik Beasley

SF: Khris Middleton

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Key Reserves: Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!