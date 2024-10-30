Lakers Vs. Cavaliers Preview: Homecoming For Bronny & LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as head coach JJ Redick, all stressed the importance of bouncing back after suffering their first loss of the season. But they don’t have an easy opponent as they head to Cleveland to face Donovan Mitchell and the undefeated Cavaliers in the second game of their road trip.

Even in their loss to the Phoenix Suns, there were positives, most notably the continued dominance of Davis. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week has been unstoppable so far this season, but he will have a big challenge in front of him against the Cavaliers’ frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. They do an excellent job of patrolling the paint and clearing the glass so Davis has his work cut out for him. More strong play from Rui Hachimura would help greatly as his aggression gives this Lakers a major boost.

Of course, this is also the annual homecoming for LeBron in Cleveland, but it’s a little different his time with Bronny James also playing in his hometown for the first time. There have been some rumblings that the Lakers could look to get LeBron and Bronny on the court together in Cleveland so that is worth watching as well. More important for LeBron, however, is bouncing back from his 3-of-14 night in Phoenix.

Also worth watching is Austin Reaves, who is coming off another strong performance and is really settling into his role as more of a primary creator. But the Lakers need more from the rest of their backcourt as D’Angelo Russell has struggled to start the year and the team simply needs more from reserves Gabe Vincent and Max Christie.

Considering their defensive skills, each could get a bit of a longer look against this Cavaliers backcourt, but finding more minutes for Dalton Knecht might be a priority for Redick especially as the Lakers offense has had some lulls.

The All-Star backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both exceptional scorers and creators who are the main reasons why the Cavaliers have the second-best offense in the league. The Lakers simply can’t let both have massive games, especially as Mobley also seems to have taken a step forward offensively as well and is another all-around tool Cleveland likes to run offense through.

The Cavaliers are one of the best in the league in points off turnovers and fastbreak points, so taking care of the ball is even more paramount for the Lakers in this contest. Caris LeVert is one of the best bench scorers in the league, but players like Dean Wade and Georges Niang can also change the complexion of the game.

This is the Lakers’ first bit of adversity this season and they all understand the importance of this game, even so early into the season. Like the Lakers, the Cavaliers are a team with mostly the same roster but a new coach looking to show this year will be different. With Davis playing at this level, the Lakers can beat anyone, but he needs more help offensively and the Lakers simply can’t slip defensively or Cleveland could pull away quickly.

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-1)

4:00 p.m. PT, Monday, October 28, 2024

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James

Projected Cavaliers Starting Lineup:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Dean Wade

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Key Reserves: Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!