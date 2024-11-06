Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview: Anthony Davis & Rui Hachimura Out, Christian Koloko Debuts

This five-game road trip has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers, but they look to finish things on a high note as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Lakers and Grizzlies had built up a bit of a rivalry over the past couple seasons, but this is a refreshed Memphis team with Ja Morant back and better than ever so LeBron James and Co. need to be locked in to lead the way.

The health of Anthony Davis was the biggest question coming into this game for the Lakers as he has been their best player this season but aggravated a heel injury in Detroit. Unfortunately, after getting in a workout before the game, it was determined that Davis is not able to play so he is missing his first game of the season.

Rui Hachimura’s status was also in question due to an illness, and he has since been ruled out as well, leaving the Lakers extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Hachimura has had a strong start for the Lakers, shooting a great percentage from deep while also crashing the boards at a career-high rate. Him and Davis both being out puts pressure on others to step up, and getting bench production has been an issue for L.A. this season.

Going big with Jaxson Hayes at times could be a possibility for JJ Redick as the Grizzlies employ their own two-big lineup with the 7’4 Zach Edey next to Jaren Jackson Jr. The Lakers have Christian Koloko available for the first time after being cleared by the NBA and he is expected to get some action.

Additionally, Cam Reddish got a look in Detroit because of Max Christie’s struggles, so he could be in line for bigger minutes and the same could be said for Dalton Knecht, especially if the Lakers’ offense continues to struggle.

Defensively, the Lakers have their hands full in trying to contain Morant, who has returned this year with a vengeance. The key, as always, is keeping him out of the paint, but that is far easier said than done and it takes an entire team effort to keep him in check.

Memphis is struggling with injuries currently as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are both missing, but Santi Aldama has been excellent for them to start the season and is the classic case of a player who can torch the Lakers if they aren’t paying attention to him.

The Grizzlies are one of the few teams who struggle from 3-point range as much as the Lakers do, but they are also strong where L.A. has been weak at times this year, namely clearing the glass and transition defense. The Lakers failed to match the physicality in Detroit, but they have a chance to make up for it against the Grizzlies. If they can keep Memphis primarily in the halfcourt and limit them to one shot attempt, the Lakers can return home with a victory.

Los Angeles Lakers (4-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-4)

5:00 p.m. PT, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Jaylen Wells

SF: Santi Aldama

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Zach Edey

Key Reserves: Scotty Pippen Jr., Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Jay Huff

