Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview: LeBron James Returns, Anthony Davis Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build on their momentum heading into Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for the second game of a six-game road trip on Wednesday night.

L.A. kicked things off yesterday in Milwaukee against the Bucks, which featured an epic 19-point fourth quarter comeback. The purple and gold were able to survive a double overtime thriller without LeBron James in the lineup, which bodes well for the confidence level for the rest of the trip.

While Tuesday’s win was needed, it came at the sacrifice of Anthony Davis playing 52 minutes, the most since Kobe Bryant in 2012 and battling through a knee injury that he sustained in the fourth quarter. Regardless, Davis put up an absurd stat line of 34 points, 23 rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

With that being the case though, Davis has been ruled out of the game against the Grizzlies with designation of a left knee hyperextension. His co-star, James, meanwhile, is making his return to the lineup after getting the night off against the Bucks due to his own ankle issue.

For the Grizzlies, a lot has changed since the last matchup back on Jan. 5, when Memphis won stunningly, 127-113. Rising star Ja Morant, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., Yuta Watanabe and Ziare Williams are all out.

Currently standing with a 24-48 record, injuries have derailed the Grizzlies’ season after being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last year. However, there is still some firepower with Desmond Bane recently returning from an extended absence and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. available. Additionally, Brandon Clarke is making his season debut after a year long Achilles injury recovery.

The utmost importance for the Lakers heading into Wednesday’s matchup is containing Bane and Jackson from the tip. The Grizzlies are playing with house money at this point of the season and are coming in more rested than the Lakers, so if they are able to get some confidence early, it could be a long night for L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers (40-32) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-48)

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 5:00 p.m. PT

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr.

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: GG Jackson

PF: Santi Aldama

C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Key Reserves: Brandon Clarke, Lamar Stevens, Jake LaRavia, Dejon Jarreau, Trey Jemison

