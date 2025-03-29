Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Preview: Massive Standings Implications On The Line

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action for the final game of their four-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

After a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bulls, L.A. needs to make sure there is no emotional carryover into this matchup as this game against Memphis presents massive implications in terms of securing the best seed possible in the first round of the playoffs.

Currently, the Lakers lead the season series 2-1 and both teams have identical records of 44-29. After the season series, the next tiebreaker in division standings where the Lakers fare very well. So they may get the tiebreaker over Memphis regardless, but a win in this one could help them avoid that scenario altogether.

Thankfully, Rui Hachimura is back after sitting in Chicago and Austin Reaves was upgraded to probable after what seemed like a significant ankle sprain against the Bulls.

So, L.A. is back whole once again, but the Grizzlies are presumably going to be amped about this game given the implications. Shockingly, Memphis parted ways with their head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday and teams tend to play with more of a boost when a coach gets let go.

The Grizzlies are currently 5-5 in their last 10 games but have not beaten a team above .500 since Feb. 2. Although, Ja Morant was upgraded to questionable and potentially will be making his return from a hamstring injury after being sidelined for six games.

Frankly, head coach JJ Redick needs to re-establish the team’s defensive identity because Memphis can get out in transition. With Morant back into the picture, making sure he gets no easy buckets on the break is vital.

That’s in addition to making sure Desmond Bane is not finding a rhythm from 3-point range, as he is shooting 42.6% from distance in his last 10 games.

Jaxson Hayes also needs to stay out of foul trouble when defending Jaren Jackson Jr. given the Lakers’ lack of size.

If Morant and Jackson Jr. can get to their spots and impose their will, it could get ugly. LeBron James needs to be a communicator and help Hayes down low against the Memphis stars.

On the other end, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and James need to seek out contact and force Jackson Jr. into some early trouble. If L.A.’s stars can play with intensity and get a healthy offensive rhythm early, a win can be feasible against a reeling Grizzlies squad.

Los Angeles Lakers (44-29) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-29)

5:00 p.m. PT, Saturday, March 29, 2025

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Jaylen Wells

PF: Santi Aldama

C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Key Reserves: Luke Kennard, Jay Huff, Zach Edey, Vince Williams Jr.

