Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Summer League Preview: Max Christie Out Of Fourth Game

The Los Angeles Lakers look to bounce back after their first loss at the Las Vegas Summer League when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

With only one loss, the Lakers could potentially advance to the semi-finals with a win depending on point differential. There still are two more games regardless though, giving the young guys an opportunity to prove themselves.

If the Lakers plan on righting the ship, however, they are going to have to do so without their best player this summer in second-year guard Max Christie, who is dealing with a hip strain and is out for this game. Without him, the Lakers are going to need the rookies to step up so all eyes will undoubtedly be on first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Hood-Schifino has been solid in Las Vegas so far, showing off his control of the game and ability to get in the paint while also taking care of the ball. The Lakers will need for him to be a bit more of a scorer, however, with Christie on the sidelines.

Second-round pick Maxwell Lewis is the most likely candidate to see an increase in minutes due to Christie’s absence. In fact, this will be his best opportunity to show flashes of why the Lakers selected him. In particular, his 3-point shooting will be crucial, and plenty of people will be watching to see if he steps up.

Two players who have stepped up all summer long are the Lakers’ pair of newest two-way players in Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge. Castleton has been extremely impressive on both ends of the floor, protecting the rim on defense while finishing at the rim on offense. Most shocking has been his playmaking ability as he leads the Lakers with five assists per game in Las Vegas.

Hodge, meanwhile, looks every bit like the type of 3-and-D guard every team wants. He is the Lakers’ second-leading scorer at 16.3 points per game and is shooting 40.7% from 3-point range on nine attempts per game. It seems very possible that the Lakers’ scouting staff has found another pair of undrafted gems.

Taking out the Grizzlies won’t be easy as they are led by 2023 G League Rookie of the Year Kenny Lofton Jr., who has been one of the best players in Las Vegas this summer. He is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while shooting 57.9% from the field and 41.9% from deep. Additionally, 2022 first round pick Jake LaRavia is also someone the Lakers must keep tabs on as even though he has struggled shooting, he can get scorching hot in a second.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-2)

8:00 p.m. PT, July 14, 2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: D’Moi Hodge

SF: Maxwell Lewis

PF: Cole Swider

C: Colin Castleton

Key Reserves: Damion Baugh, Alex Fudge, Bryce Hamilton, LJ Figueroa

Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup:

PG: Jacob Gilyard

SG: Nathan Hoover

SF: Jake LaRavia

PF: David Roddy

C: Kenny Lofton Jr.

Key Reserves: GG Jackson II, Frankie Ferrari, Joel Ayayi

