Lakers Vs. Hornets Preview: Rui Hachimura & Gabe Vincent Out

The Los Angeles Lakers kick off the East Coast portion of their six-game road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets on Monday night. The team has won three straight and will be looking for their fourth, but can’t afford to overlook a Hornets team that has superstar LaMelo Ball back and has won four of their last six as well.

The Lakers have looked great recently and it has been a true team effort. Of course things start with Anthony Davis, who continues to be the team’s best player and is coming off another dominant performance against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James continually fills whatever role he needs to on any given night, sometimes doing it with scoring, others with his playmaking and Austin Reaves has really settled into his point guard role well.

But what has really taken the Lakers to another level lately has been the role players stepping up. Dorian Finney-Smith is getting more comfortable, and is again getting the start with Rui Hachimura out for a second straight game due to left calf soreness. Gabe Vincent has also been ruled out for L.A. due to left knee soreness.

With that comes more opportunities for Max Christie, who has grown into a reliable defender and shooter in that starting lineup.

The return of Jarred Vanderbilt against the Warriors was also excellent to see as he immediately made an impact on defense with three steals in just 12 minutes. He will slowly be integrated back into the rotation, but the play of rookie Dalton Knecht shouldn’t be ignored either. The sharpshooter has scored in double-figures in three of the last four games and may finally be finding his rhythm as a reserve. And with Vincent out, JJ Redick could turn to Shake Milton or Cam Reddish for some minutes so both need to be ready.

The Hornets’ record might suggest the Lakers could be in for an easy night, but it would be a mistake to take this team light, even without rising star Brandon Miller who is out for the season due to wrist surgery. LaMelo Ball is an All-Star level talent capable of controlling a game on any given night and Miles Bridges is a threat to go off as well.

Defensively, the top priorities for the Lakers must be to defend the 3-point line and clear the defensive glass. The Hornets take the fourth most 3-pointers per game and rank eighth in 3-pointers made so even if they don’t make a great percentage, the volume itself can keep them around. Additionally, the Hornets rank second in offensive rebounds per game so the Lakers must get bodies on everyone when those shots go up, particularly on big men Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate.

The Lakers have an opportunity to really build some momentum, but the Hornets are a dangerous team. If they can get a full team effort up and down the roster once again, this win streak has a good chance to continue.

Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-30)

Monday, January 27, 2025, 4:00 p.m. PT

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Shake Milton, Cam Reddish

Projected Hornets Starting Lineup:

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Nick Smith Jr.

SF: Josh Green

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Mark Williams

Key Reserves: Moussa Diabate, Josh Okogie, Vasilije Micic, Daquan Jeffries, Seth Curry

