Lakers Vs Jazz Preview: Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell & Cam Reddish Out

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled as of late, losing four of their last five coming off of a six-game winning streak. Sunday night presents a prime opportunity for them to take back on track, taking on the Utah Jazz in the first of a four-game road trip.

The other three games are much more challenging, starting with the second of a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, so the Lakers definitely need to take advantage of the first end against a 4-15 Jazz team.

It definitely won’t be a cakewalk for the Lakers even though they just beat the Jazz handedly in L.A. a couple of weeks ago. Walker Kessler was not available in that game and the big man, who is a potential Lakers trade target, has been playing his best basketball since returning from injury.

In Kessler’s last four games, he has averaged 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while shooting 74.2% from the field. He presents challenges to the Lakers and Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers’ lack of size has been glaring, especially with Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt all remaining out. Given the Jazz’s size across the board, JJ Redick will likely need to turn to Christian Koloko off the bench instead of going small as he did in the loss to the Thunder.

L.A. is expected to be without some other key pieces as well as D’Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish are out with illnesses.

Austin Reaves also came in questionable with a left pelvic contusion after taking a hard fall against Oklahoma City. He is as tough as they come and doesn’t like sitting out games, but he is unable to go in this one. With Reaves, Russell and Reddish all out, the Lakers’ starting lineup will again lean on Dalton Knecht to bring a scoring punch. Gabe Vincent is also expected to start at point guard with Jalen Hood-Schifino getting minutes off the bench.

Knecht had a career night the last time the Lakers played the Jazz with 37 points, including an eruption of 17 straight at one point. Knecht has led the Lakers in scoring each of the last two games with LeBron James and Anthony Davis either struggling or being double-teamed.

The Jazz won’t be caught off guard by Knecht’s scoring prowess this time around, however, so with so many guys out, the Lakers badly need their superstars to show up in a big way to get this win.

Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) vs. Utah Jazz (4-15)

5:00 PT Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko, Jalen Hood-Schifino

Projected Jazz Starting Lineup:

PG: Keyonte George

SG: Collin Sexton

SF: John Collins

PF: Lauri Markkanen

C: Walker Kessler

Key Reserves: Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, Drew Eubanks, Kyle Filipowski

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!