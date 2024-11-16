Lakers Vs. Pelicans Preview: Rui Hachimura & Cam Reddish Out In Second Of Road Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit their stride over the last week, winning four straight games including one over the San Antonio Spurs to start their road trip. They now close out the trip on Saturday night in the second of a back-to-back, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

While the Pelicans are certainly a talented team, they have been snakebitten by injuries to start the season, making this a very winnable game for the Lakers even if it is the second night of a road back-to-back.

Trey Murphy III (right hamstring injury management), Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain), Jordan Hawkins (low back strain), Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain), Dejounte Murray (left hand fracture), Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) and Karlo Matkovic (G League on assignment) remain out for New Orleans. With a total of eight players officially ruled out, the Pelicans should have 10 players available against the Lakers.

New Orleans is coming off a win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night though, so L.A. can’t take this one for granted despite all of the injuries.

The Lakers aren’t exactly a healthy bunch either as Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino all remain out. Rui Hachimua (right ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (right peroneal strain) also came into this game listed as questionable and have since been ruled out, giving guys like Max Christie more opportunities.

L.A. is expected to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup though, which obviously gives them a huge advantage against this Pelicans bunch.

James is looking for his fifth straight triple-double, which is something he has never done in his career. He recorded his fourth in a row in the win over the Spurs, a feat he had already yet to accomplish.

Meanwhile, Davis continued his early-season dominance with 40 points in San Antonio. His ability to stretch the floor has been a game-changer for the Lakers as he is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range on 2.2 attempts per game.

With so many key guys out, former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram needs to carry a big load for the Pelicans in this one. Despite being in trade rumors all offseason, Ingram is off to another great start, averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season.

The Lakers are just 2-4 on the road this season, but they have a chance to improve that record against a severely shorthanded Pelicans team.

Los Angeles Lakers (8-4) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-9)

5 p.m. PT, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko

Projected Pelicans Starting Lineup:

PG: Javonte Green

SG: Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

C: Yves Missi

Key Reserves: Jaylen Nowell, Jamal Cain, Trey Jemison III

