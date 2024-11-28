Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: Dalton Knecht Returns To Starting Lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a sour taste in their mouths after three straight disappointing losses, most recently getting blown out by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The good news is that the Lakers don’t have a lot of time to dwell on that loss as they now are traveling to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The bad news though is that it’s the second night of a back-to-back and the Lakers are going to be missing some key pieces.

Jaxson Hayes notably reaggravated his ankle injury in the final minute of the loss to the Suns and has been ruled out of this game. Dalton Knecht (right quad contusion) and Cam Reddish (left ankle soreness) were listed as questionable but are expected to play.

Not having Hayes is a significant loss though given the Lakers’ lack of depth in the frontcourt. Christian Koloko should again get backup minutes behind Anthony Davis, which means he will be matched up with Victor Wembanyama at times.

It seems the Lakers are leaning into their offense though as Knecht is back in the starting lineup over Reddish, something Redick said would be a possibility.

This game is a rematch from Nov. 15 when the Lakers beat the Spurs 120-115 in the same building as part of Emirates NBA Cup group play. Davis was extremely dominant in that game with 40 points and 12 rebounds while LeBron James had a triple-double with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Spurs are no slouch though as it was a close game until the end despite the Lakers’ star duo putting up those insane numbers. Wembanyama poses all sorts of problems on the both ends of the floor and on that night he had 28 points and 14 rebounds.

San Antonio is 4-1 overall since that game and comes in playing great basketball having just beaten the Utah Jazz twice as well as the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both teams are in the second game of a back-to-back so the Lakers can’t use that as an excuse for poor play. With the way L.A. has been playing though, the young and hungry Spurs are certainly going to be ready to run them out of the gym if the Lakers are not ready to go.

Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-8)

5:30 p.m. PT, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Dalton Knecht

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Christian Koloko

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Julian Champagnie

PF: Harrison Barnes

C: Victor Wembanyama

Key Reserves: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Malaki Branham

