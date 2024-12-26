Lakers Vs. Warriors Game Preview: LeBron James & Stephen Curry Headline Marquee Christmas Day Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers are a staple of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day slate, and for the first time in six years, LeBron James and L.A. face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

It was not a Merry Christmas the last time the Lakers and Warriors matched up on Dec. 25. It was 2018 — LeBron’s first season in L.A. — and it was this game that James suffered the first major injury of his career. He went down with a groin strain in the midst of a massive win for the Lakers, and his extended absence would proceed to crush L.A.’s hopeful season.

The story is much different in 2024. The Lakers are no longer a hopeful young team, but instead a collection of players who has accomplished some playoff success and are searching for rhythm as they try to do so again. Coming off of a loss to the Detroit Pistons in which they were simply outworked, L.A.’s focus will need to be on their intensity and physicality.

James and Anthony Davis, previously listed as questionable, are good to go for this marquee Christmas matchup. D’Angelo Russell is out, however, after suffering a sprained left thumb.

The Lakers and Warriors find themselves in familiar positions given the last few years, and that is as the No. 7 and No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The two franchises have frequented the Play-In Tournament since its inception, and both would love nothing more than to find their way into the top six this season.

The Warriors have already made one major deal towards that goal, acquiring guard Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets. In the midst of one of the best years of his career, Schröder brings an intensity on both ends of the floor that the Warriors were missing.

Golden State has fallen off a bit after a hot start to the season though. They’ve won just three of their last 10 games. But regardless of what’s going on, they will always be a significant threat because of Curry, a generation-defining player.

Between Max Christie, Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves, containing Curry is perhaps the only major goal towards stifling the Warriors. The Lakers defense has been elite over the team’s last five, and they’ll need that to continue against a Warriors team that has proven to be efficient on both ends of the floor this season.

Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-13)

Wednesday, December 25, 2024, 5:00 p.m. PT

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Max Christie

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Christian Koloko

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Dennis Schröder

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Key Reserves: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody

