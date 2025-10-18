Lakers Waive RJ Davis, Augustas Marčiulionis, Anton Watson & Nate Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have waived RJ Davis, Augustas Marčiulionis, Anton Watson and Nate Williams.

Davis and Marčiulionis were originally signed by the Lakers on July 26, 2025. Watson and Williams were signed by the team on Sept. 27. They were all signed to Exhibit 10 training camp contracts, so them being waived is no surprise.

All of the players will no go through the waiver process and if they are not claimed, their contracts can be converted to the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Davis appeared in five preseason games, averaging 8.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. Watson played in four preseason contests, averaging 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.7 minutes. Williams appeared in five preseason games, averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.

Marčiulionis, who originally signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of St. Mary’s, did not suit up in the Summer League or preseason due to a foot injury.

The Lakers have 14 guaranteed players under contract and their three two-way spots are occupied by Christian Koloko, Chris Mañon and Nick Smith Jr., so there weren’t really any spots up for grabs in training camp and the preseason.

Davis and Williams, in particular, still impressed during their time of the floor though, so the hope is they will be able to continue their development with the South Bay Lakers this season.

JJ Redick confident Jarred Vanderbilt can make two-way impact for Lakers

One other Lakers player that has impressed this preseason is Jarred Vanderbilt as he is fully healthy for the first time in a few years. Vanderbilt was able to work on his game this summer and JJ Redick is confident he can make a two-way impact for the Lakers.

“He can be a really impactful guy on both ends,” Redick said. “You can see he’s moving better than he was last season. You can clearly tell that he’s spent a lot of time working on his game this summer. I know he’s spent a lot of time with AJ Diggs who was one of my coaches in New Orleans.

“I said this a lot early in the preseason, I put him in a tough spot last year by necessity of playing him at the five. And having him be able to guard multiple positions at the perimeter and be a crasher and hopefully a high-level corner spacer and a cutter. He got a corner cut tonight against their zone. He can do a lot. I like him as a playmaker. He can make the right read and I thought he did a good job tonight pushing pace.”

