Lamar Odom Celebrates Kobe Bryant & 15th Anniversary Of Lakers’ 2010 Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2010 NBA Championship is one of the most satisfying and celebrated of any of the franchise’s 17 rings and so many players fondly remember that run. Kobe Bryant was obviously the leader and Pau Gasol was crucial, but Lamar Odom was an absolutely critical piece as well.

Odom’s versatility coming off the bench allowed the Lakers to do so many things offensively and defensively. He could handle the ball and take some of the playmaking duties off Kobe’s shoulders, and he was also an excellent rebounder with his size and strength.

June 17 marked the 15th anniversary of the Lakers defeating the hated Boston Celtics in Game 7 and bring home the franchise’s 16th NBA Championship so naturally, Odom took to social media to celebrate Bryant and the team’s accomplishment, even celebrating with his family:

15 years ago today, Kobe led the Lakers to their 16th title in the 2010 NBA finals!!!🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/cVbuG4Spd9 — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) June 18, 2025

Odom was one of the most uniquely talented players in the NBA and the Lakers simply don’t win the championship in 2010, or the prior season for that matter, without his contributions. That victory in 2010, getting revenge on the Celtics after losing in 2008, was so sweet and that’s why Odom wanted to celebrate on the 15-year anniversary of that victory.

Kobe led this Lakers team to greatness with three straight NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Odom, Gasol, Metta World Peace, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Sasha Vujacic and many others all contributed greatly to the success of this team and taking out the Celtics in 2010 was the peak moment of that era and will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

Thunder wing Jalen Williams embracing mentality of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

The 2010 NBA Finals wound up being the end of the Lakers’ championship run, but 15 years later the basketball world could be witnessing the beginning of one as the Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from hoisting their first Larry O’Brien trophy.

One big reason has been the rise of third-year wing Jalen Williams who has jumped to a whole other level, especially in the Finals. Williams grew up a big fan of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, wearing the No. 8 jersey because of him, and he noted that he is really embracing that Mamba Mentality the deeper he has gone into these playoffs.

“I’m a big Kobe fan, yeah… Just like the mentality. Obviously I don’t think I play anything like Kobe, I kind of threw that out when I was younger. But the more I get in these positions, the more I understand like the way that he was and I think that’s what makes it fun to be in these situations.”

