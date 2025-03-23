LeBron James: Bronny James Focused & Locked In Despite Outside Criticism

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James learned early on that he would be held to a different standard considering he is the son of LeBron James.

He has naturally been the subject of a lot of criticism this season, a lot of which was unwarranted considering the 20-year-old is over a year removed from cardiac arrest and still developing as a basketball player. There should be no pressure on a No. 55 pick as most second-rounders are far from being productive rotation players.

However, Bronny’s impressive play in the G League recently transferred over to the NBA when he put up a career-high 17 points, three rebounds and five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks. Amongst all the noise, it is great to see Bronny shine and LeBron is not surprised by it.

“Yeah, he’s grew up in it, so it’s nothing new to him,” LeBron said. “I think you saw the article that came out that he did, that he wanted to do and express his feelings about everything. But the kid is focused, and he locks in on his craft. Like you said, he hears everything, and he uses that as motivation. And I mean, but he’s here for a reason, and he showed that the other night.”

Every player needs confidence and placing the former USC Trojan with the South Bay Lakers was a big step in helping him grow that. After suffering a traumatic health scare, Bronny is starting to find himself again as a basketball player and LeBron sees it too.

“I’ve seen he’s gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the incident with USC to the moment the other night when he stepped on the floor. He’s gotten better and better and better. And I think his confidence has gotten better, the work that he’s putting in. He’s starting to feel it once again before he had the incident. So it was great to see him in his groove the other day.”

Piecing together these moments as Bronny’s rookie season winds down will serve as a point of reflection. Being able to perform against veteran players bodes well for his confidence moving forward as he continues with his development.

By having the reassurance he is in the NBA for a reason, hopefully it can allow Bronny to play more freely when future opportunities present themselves.

Markieff Morris believes Bronny James has bright future

Despite all the outside criticism, Bronny James can rely on the support of

his teammates with South Bay and the Lakers. Markieff Morris got to share the floor with the rookie against the Bucks and he believes that Bronny has a bright future.

