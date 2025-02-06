LeBron James Discusses Emotions After Finding Out Lakers Traded Anthony Davis

For as excited as the Los Angeles Lakers were to acquire a player of Luka Doncic’s caliber, it still forced them to send out a beloved star in Anthony Davis. It especially hurt for LeBron James as he and Davis had developed a very close relationship over their time together in L.A.

Both James and Davis have spoken about the brotherhood formed between them and considering LeBron, like everyone else, had no clue a deal was in the works, it took some time to get his emotions in check and realize that this move was really happening.

“My emotions were all over the place,” LeBron said about learning of the trade. “Obviously we were just coming off a huge win in the Garden. You guys have seen the report, I was out with my family at dinner and got the news.

“The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. I thought it was a hoax. People messing around or whatever. But AD FaceTimed me, and I talked to him for quite a while. Even when I got off the phone with him, it still didn’t seem real. Pretty much didn’t seem real until I saw Luka today, and then I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That’s when it finally hit me, like, ‘This is real.’”

James was like the rest of the world in thinking news of the Lakers trade had to be fake, but indeed it was real. It was an unprecedented deal and something even LeBron hadn’t seen in his 22 years in the NBA.

“Ain’t never seen this. I haven’t. I’ve seen it all, up until this one,” James added. “I’ve never been a part of a transaction like that. That was different. … It was shocking when I heard the news, but at the end of the day, I understand the business of basketball.”

As LeBron said, it’s about business and the chance to acquire a superstar player like Doncic in his prime was impossible to pass up. Regardless, LeBron was still thankful for the time he had with Davis on the Lakers.

“It was great. It was everything and more,” James said. “Literally became brothers over the last five-and-a-half years. What we were able to accomplish on the floor, obviously that goes without saying. But more importantly what we were able to accomplish off the floor, us growing together, knowing each other’s families, seeing each other grow, seeing each other’s kids grow. It’s pretty unique. Obviously I was at his wedding when he got married. It was special. It was special, for sure.”

It’s not easy for anyone, but LeBron and the Lakers must now turn the page and focus on building in the present and future with their newest superstar in house.

LeBron James called Luka Doncic shortly after trade to the Lakers

LeBron James didn’t only speak with Anthony Davis following the announcement of the trade, he also made time to call up his new teammate in Luka Doncic.

“He called me right away. He was in New York, so he called me right away,” Doncic said at his introductory press conference. “We didn’t talk much because he said ‘I understand what you’re feeling.’ But that was really nice of him just to call me right away and welcome me to L.A.”

