LeBron James Happy To Make Young Fan’s Night In Lakers Win Over Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with LeBron James leading a comeback victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, giving the city something to smile about during a difficult time.

It was a particularly awesome night for one young fan sitting courtside who went viral for her reaction to seeing LeBron. She ended up getting to meet James after the game in what was a special moment.

This young fan was in AWE getting to see LeBron up close 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lnaDZ1sqbq — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2025

James revealed after the game that someone showed him the clip at halftime and he was happy to make the young fan’s night.

“Family friends sent me the clip at halftime, and thank goodness that I actually looked at my phone at halftime, or I wouldn’t have even seen the reaction when I waved to her in the first half. I waved to her and then I got back to play,” James said. “So to have that, to have that type of connection with someone, where they can have that type of reaction, I think that’s what it’s all about. And I’ve always tried to be a role model and someone that kids can look up to me and men, women, whatever the case may be, and try to make them proud and want to come see me play, or if they’re not able to see me play over some of the things that I do off the floor continue to inspire them. But that was a super dope moment.

“I have a little girl myself back home, so I made sure that I went over and chopped it up with her after the game, gave her one of my I Promise bands, took a picture with her. I believe that was her sister as well. I’m not sure, but could be her sister, friend, whatever. Took a picture with them, and I think it’d be something that hopefully she will never forget, and I’m happy to be a part of her life now in that small little moment was such a bigger moment. So, hopefully, she brags about it in school. She got the upper hand on all her classmates, that might’ve said some bad things about her in the past. Can’t say nothing about it now.”

James definitely put on a show for the fans with 22 points, including the highlight of the night on an alley-oop dunk from Austin Reaves.

LeBron has always had an ability to connect with young fans, and this night was one she certainly will never forget.

LeBron James reveals greatest accomplishment

LeBron James is used to being around kids as he has three himself, including his oldest son Bronny who is of course a teammate of his on the Lakers.

While James has accomplished everything there is in the sport of basketball, it’s playing with Bronny that he believes is the greatest of them all.

