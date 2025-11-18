LeBron James Impressed With Lakers’ Start To Season & Not Concerned About His Fit

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a 10-4 start to the season despite LeBron James not yet suiting up due to sciatica on his right side.

James’ return appears to be on the horizon though as he practiced in full on Monday with the Lakers and came out of it feeling good.

This marks the first time LeBron has been out of action to start a season. That gave him an opportunity to step back and observe, however, and he’s liked what he’s seen from the Lakers so far.

“Seen a lot. Obviously, the road trip went pretty good. It was a good way to end the road trip in Milwaukee, that back-to-back starting in New Orleans. So those few games was very key,” James said. “Guys have just been, everybody enjoys being around each other and loves playing for one another. A lot of guys are sacrificing. For me, just seeing ways I can fit in organically. Right off the top, I know ways I can help this team right away when I am put back in the lineup.”

James went on to further praise the Lakers players for stepping up as they have managed to get off to a good start despite him and other key players missing time due to injury.

“For me, just breaking down our team and seeing how well we’ve been playing both offensively and defensively for a majority of the season. I just love the ball movement, the dominance between Luka and AR kind of running the whole show,” James said.

“And then DA just anchoring the back line with his ability to set screens, one of the best screen setters we have in this league, but also making himself available either for a pocket passes and the short jump shot that he has from 15 feet or getting lobs from behind the basket and then Jaxs kind of backing him up. And then everybody else, Jake and Rui and Marcus and everybody, Maxi big minutes against Milwaukee, some of the games that some guys were out and you saw Nick Smith and Bronny give production in that game in Portland off a back-to-back. Everybody, when guys numbers have been called, guys have been ready. That’s just straight professionalism and also everybody enjoying competing for each other and riding for each other.

“I don’t want to leave Gabe out, Vando, the rook got his first points the other night, that was awesome. Shoutout to Giannis for getting the ball, I don’t know what they were tripping about with that. That was just weird. There’s a lot of weird shit going on these days. But shoutout Rook getting his first points.”

If James wasn’t full bought into this team before the season, he certainly is now and for good reason as the Lakers can do some serious damage once they build chemistry with him back in the lineup.

LeBron James willing to fill any role for Lakers

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have handled the ball for the Lakers with LeBron James out of the lineup and considering how well the team has played, they might not want to change that.

Regardless of what role he is filling though, James just wants to help the Lakers win.

“It don’t matter. I’m a ball player,” he said. “The best thing about me and the way I’ve built my game over my whole life and the coaches in Little League, I’ve never had a position. Spo used to always say, ‘Positionless basketball. Be positionless.’ There’s not one team, not one club in the world that I cannot fit in and play for. I can do everything on the floor. So whatever this team needs me to do, I can do it when I’m back to myself.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!