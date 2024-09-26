LeBron James Is Already Going At Bronny In Lakers Workouts

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James this offseason, which creates an interesting dynamic for the team considering his dad LeBron James is entering his 22nd NBA season.

LeBron has dreamed about playing with Bronny for years and it is finally coming to fruition this season in L.A.

With that naturally comes some health competition from the James boys though. In fact, general manager Rob Pelinka revealed during his press conference on Wednesday that LeBron has already been going at Bronny during offseason workouts and there has been some fun smack talk as a result.

“Maybe the challenge is on Bronny when, like in our pickup game, I think it was yesterday or two days ago, he got switched on to LeBron and LeBron took him baseline, up and under off the glass. The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anything else,” Pelinka said.

LeBron seemed to get a kick out of Pelinka’s story as he took to social media to respond:

While Bronny is in the NBA now and LeBron is on the verge of turning 40, the eldest James son still has a long way to go if he wants to hold his own with his dad on the court, especially defensively.

There’s no better way to train and get better than playing against the best of the best though, and that is a challenge that Bronny has embraced his entire life.

It will be interesting to see Bronny’s progress from Summer League after a full offseason of training at the Lakers’ facility. The expectation is he will spend the majority of his rookie season in the G League, but given the team’s lack of depth his number could also be called by the parent squad at some point throughout the year.

When will LeBron James and Bronny share court together?

The moment everyone will be waiting for this season is when LeBron James and Bronny share the court together for the first time, making history.

While head coach JJ Redick isn’t sure when exactly that will take place, he expects it to happen early in the season.

“In terms of that moment, yeah we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it and we’ll get it done. don’t want to commit to anything right now but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

