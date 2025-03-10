LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith Out As Lakers Look To Bounce Back Vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers were already thin up front following their trade for Luka Doncic. But now with the groin strain suffered by LeBron James, the Lakers will be without nearly their entire frontcourt rotation as they head to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

In addition to LeBron, Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) and Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) have both been ruled out for Monday night’s contest while Rui Hachimura (left knee tendinopahy) also remains out. Austin Reaves says the rest of the Lakers will need to step up in LeBron’s absence and the team will need to go deep into their frontcourt rotation on this night.

Thankfully, Luka Doncic will be suiting up and the Lakers will need big nights from he and Reaves as they will have to carry this Lakers offense that is down so many important pieces. Doncic also noted the necessity of a ‘next man up’ mentality for this team and it will be interesting to see who JJ Redick turns to and who is able to step up and make a difference.

The activity, energy and attitude of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin and Trey Jemison will be even more important as the Lakers will have to rely heavily on their defense and try to win ugly. They will also need the likes of Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent to give the offense a boost as Doncic and Reaves will only be able to do so much.

And the Lakers are facing a Nets team that has been feisty and competitive all season long and will be motivated to get a win as they have lost seven straight games, including the last four at home. Former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell will surely be looking to have a big night against his former team while Cameron Johnson is also a quality two-way player.

A game like this will show what the Lakers are really made of as it will take the entire team coming together in all facets of the game to pull out a victory on the road.

Los Angeles Lakers (40-22) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-42)

Monday, March 10, 2025, 4:30 p.m. PT

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Gabe Vincent

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Luka Doncic

PF: Dalton Knecht

C: Alex Len

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton, Trey Jemison

Projected Nets Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Cameron Johnson

SF: Keon Johnson

PF: Ziaire Williams

C: Nic Claxton

Key Reserves: Trendon Watford, Day’Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson

