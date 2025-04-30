LeBron James Laments Lakers’ Inability To Close Quarters Vs. Timberwolves

At numerous points during Game 4, the Los Angeles Lakers had leads of at least eight points with the opportunity to push it out further, but were unable to do so. Despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards continued to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves back in the game, especially at the end of quarters.

The Lakers were unable to close out quarters in Game 4, allowing for the Timberwolves to get right back into striking range when L.A. could have taken control. And of course, the worst occurred in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves rallied to take a 3-1 series lead and put the Lakers on the brink of elimination.

After the game, James lamented the Lakers’ inability to close out quarters in Game 4, admitting that it has been very challenging for his team, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It was very crucial. I mean in a postseason game closing quarters is very crucial and obviously the first, second and fourth we didn’t do that. We did a good job in that third quarter, but the first and the second quarter and the fourth quarter obviously we weren’t able to close quarters. So that’s definitely challenging for us for sure.”

There are a lot of things the Lakers can point to as to why they were unable to come away with that win in Game 4, but this was undoubtedly one of the biggest. Every time it felt like the Lakers were going to take control and pull away, they let things slip and it ultimately resulted in a loss and LeBron understands that in the playoffs these things just can’t happen.

Now the Lakers find themselves in a position where they have to win three straight games to come back and win this series and there remains some things they must correct if they are going to do so. Without a doubt, ending quarters better is at or near the top of that list.

LeBron James says Lakers must take things one game at a time down 3-1

If anyone knows what it is like to come back from a 3-1 series deficit it is LeBron James, and he is prepared to try and do it again as the Lakers try and survive against the Timberwolves.

In James’ eyes, the most important thing for the Lakers is to focus on one game at a time. If the Lakers are unable to win Game 5 on Wednesday then nothing else matters, so James will ensure that his team understands this and comes out more locked in than eve to try and extend this series.

