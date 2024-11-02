LeBron James Praises Lakers’ Ball Movement Against Raptors

After suffering their first two-game losing streak of the season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track on Friday night with a 131-125 road win over the Toronto Raptors.

The 131 points tied a season-high for the Lakers, who jumped out to a 26-point lead in the first half before slipping defensively in the second half to let the Raptors back in it.

Overall though, it was the Lakers’ best offensive performance of the young season and a big reason for that was their ball movement. The Lakers had 29 assists on 42 made field goes with James leading the way with 10.

After the win, LeBron praise the Lakers for their ball movement and unselfishness, via Spectrum SportsNet

“We have the ability to have five threats on the floor at one time and if the defense shift then we make the extra pass and that was a bi-product of that. I was able to hit Rui for the first one on a 3 and then DLo, hit him, I was able to hit AR on the baseline and then swing, swing, pass to DLo. It was all execution.”

After their losses to the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers were able to get back on the practice floor and work on some of their issues, which James believes was beneficial:

“We had an opportunity to get on the floor and get some practice in, really dive in on the film and see the things that we were not doing well in those two games, the regression that we had. Today we took two steps forward, so that’s a good sign for our ballclub.”

Despite not playing their best basketball to start the road trip, the Lakers have a 4-2 record and some very winnable games on the horizon.

It will take a while for this team to really hit its stride, but James knows it’s a work in progress and the goal is to rack up as many wins as possible along the way.

LeBron James to play with son Bryce in NBA?

This season has been a special one for LeBron James as he has gotten to team up with his oldest son Bronny, which had been a dream of his for a while.

James has another son Bryce that is currently a senior in high school and although it would mean playing at least two more seasons after this one, LeBron did not rule out the possibility of playing with Bryce in the NBA as well.

