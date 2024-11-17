LeBron James Shows Love To Deion Sanders & Colorado Football

When NFL legend Deion Sanders took over as head coach of the University of Colorado, he had a lot of work to do to turn the football program around.

In less than two years though, Sanders has done exactly that as Colorado beat their rival Utah on Saturday by a score of 49-24. With the win, Colorado has an impressive 8-2 record, good for second in the Big 12 with a 6-1 conference record.

If the Buffaloes are able to win their final two games then they will play in the Big 12 Championship game with a chance to punch their ticket for the College Football Playoff.

The doubters haven’t had much to say about Sanders and Colorado this season, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media after Saturday’s win to call them out and show love to his good friend:

I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding 🫣 now! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Coach Prime said “We Coming”. Well it’s “We Here” now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder. 🦬🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2024

Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and should get drafted next spring, which James can relate to now that he is teaming up with his son Bronny on the Lakers.

While Colorado still has a lot of work to do this season, James is appreciating the turnaround that Sanders has made happen in just two years there.

Deion Sanders credits LeBron James as great father

The praise and admiration from LeBron James to Deion Sanders appears to be mutual as the latter recently credited the former as being a great father to his kids.

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You got to give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

