LeBron James to Practice and Rehab with the South Bay Lakers During Roadtrip

LeBron James is inching closer to returning to the court after missing the start of the 2025-26 season with a lingering sciatica injury. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who sat out the entire preseason, is now cleared to rejoin basketball activities. His first step back will come with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate, where he will participate in full practices before reuniting with the main roster.

The Lakers confirmed on Monday that James will begin practicing this week. Head coach JJ Redick said the plan is gradual but optimistic, with James progressing under careful supervision from the team’s medical staff. The 40-year-old forward will stay in Los Angeles while the Lakers continue their current five-game road trip, which runs through November 18. His return will likely coincide with the team’s next homestand.

Return from Sciatica Injury

James’ recovery from sciatica has been steady but cautious. The injury, which affects the lower back and leg, has a history of recurring if not fully healed. Redick and the Lakers’ training staff made it clear they intend to avoid rushing him back, even as the team adapts to early-season challenges without its leader. “LeBron’s been putting in the work,” Redick noted in recent comments. “This week is about testing how his body responds to full-speed drills and controlled contact.” Returning to practice marks a significant turning point for James. It indicates progress not just in strength and mobility, but in overall confidence. Sciatica-related injuries often limit explosive movement, so the next few days will determine how well James can handle lateral cuts, transitions, and the workload that comes with consistent team practice.

Impact Beyond the Court

James' return means more than statistical production. It restores stability, sets tone, and defines expectations. His leadership continues to drive the Lakers' culture, where preparation, accountability, and competitiveness remain non-negotiable. The team's veterans have echoed that they feed off his preparation habits — the same focus that has carried him through 21 NBA seasons. Off the court, James continues to draw immense fan attention that benefits the Lakers and the broader league.

Lakers’ Early-Season Outlook

The Lakers have leaned on younger talent and improved depth to stay competitive in James’ absence. Players like Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić have assumed more significant roles both offensively and defensively. While the Lakers haven’t revealed an exact date for James’ return, a potential appearance during the upcoming homestand would offer a needed boost. Los Angeles has been playing inspired basketball despite the absence of their star and leader, finding enough rhythm while lacking the stability that James typically provides.

His court vision, leadership, and communication have long anchored the team’s system. Even at 40, his presence remains central to the Lakers’ playoff aspirations. Team officials have been careful to downplay any firm timetable, instead focusing on his long-term readiness rather than short-term pressure. Sources around the team describe James’ attitude as “locked in,” noting that he’s been closely involved in film sessions and team strategy meetings despite not playing.

Expected Timeline for Return

Initial estimates placed James’ recovery window at three to four weeks, but he’s already exceeded that period after missing the Lakers’ first 11 games. If he doesn’t travel during the ongoing road stretch, he may miss as many as 14 before stepping back onto the floor. The updated schedule suggests his return could line up with the Lakers’ November 18 home game against Utah or shortly after. Recovery from sciatica varies depending on the severity of inflammation, the nerve response, and the individual’s conditioning level. For James, maintaining game fitness during downtime has never been an issue. He’s known for managing his body meticulously throughout his career, relying on specialized training and regeneration methods that minimize long-term wear. Once he resumes full-court activity without flare-ups, the team will likely move him into a short ramp-up phase, perhaps limiting his minutes initially. That cautious strategy helps prevent setbacks, a vital consideration given his age and the mileage he has accumulated over two decades in the league.

What Comes Next

The next stage for James will determine how soon he can play in real game situations. Team officials expect to assess him after a few practices with South Bay, tracking how his back responds to consistent reps. If he shows no lingering issues, a return before Thanksgiving remains possible. The Lakers, meanwhile, continue to manage without him. JJ Redick has emphasized balance — maintaining winning habits while not relying entirely on the timetable of their superstar. The focus remains on health first, then reintegration. James’s ability to adapt, recover, and extend his dominance into another season remains one of basketball’s most compelling stories. His progress this week should give fans a more precise timeline and renewed optimism as the Lakers look to stabilize their season. LeBron James has built a career defined by resilience, and this recovery appears no different. His upcoming sessions with the South Bay Lakers mark another chapter in that legacy, signaling that his return to NBA action may not be far away.