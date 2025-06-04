LeBron James Trolls Doubters Of ‘Mind The Game’ Podcast

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t have just one of the most successful careers in NBA history, he’s also built a media empire off the court.

Throughout the years, James has gotten more involved with content creation and his podcast “Mind the Game” has become one of the most popular shows for basketball fans. Unlike most podcasts and shows about basketball, Mind the Game explores basketball concepts and topics at a higher level thanks to Steve Nash and James’ experiences in the league and their upbringings.

In the current media landscape, most discussions around basketball are often about narratives or transactions rather than the actual X’s and O’s and strategies of a team. James and Nash do an excellent job of talking about these subjects in a way that’s both entertaining and educational.

“Mind the Game” initially drew criticism from analysts like ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and James took a shot at his comments, via his personal X account:

And we're not done yet.

In the video, Windhorst explains why the podcast wouldn’t work and cites reasons such as fan interest only in the drama of the league and not in breakdowns of what’s happening on the court. After each of Windhorst’s critiques, screenshots of comments from fans of the podcast pop up the screen in support of Mind the Game. The video ends with a cut to the podcast’s ratings and numbers as well as previews a recent episode featuring Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

As for James’ tweet, it’s clear he’s offended at the idea that he and Nash’s conversations wouldn’t be of interest to basketball fans. While analysts like Windhorst didn’t necessarily question LeBron’s basketball IQ, the idea that someone like James wouldn’t be able to make a basketball podcast interesting can be seen as offensive.

With LeBron and the Lakers currently enjoying their offseason, the former has a chance to sit down and make more episodes of “Mind the Game.” It’s rare for players of James’ stature to feel so accessible so it’s no surprise that the podcast is so popular.

LeBron James on what makes Luka Doncic so special

In the most recent episode of “Mind the Game,” Luka Doncic made a guest appearance to talk about a variety of topics such as his trade from the Dallas Mavericks and his adjustment to living in Los Angeles. LeBron James spent some time discussing what makes Doncic so special and emphasized his pace.

