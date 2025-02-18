List Of Future NBA All-Star Game Locations: 2026, 2027 & Beyond

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., the home of the Golden State Warriors, has come and gone.

Stephen Curry captured MVP honors after leading Shaq’s OGs over Chuck’s Global Stars to win the new tournament-style format.

The focus now shifts to teams hosting future NBA All-Star Games. Along with the annual midseason classic, All-Star festivities include the Rising Stars Challenge, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. The league has experimented with rule changes in recent years in order to make the events more competitive, but they are still searching for the right formula.

Regardless, the sites of future All-Star Games are known for the next two years but the NBA has yet to officially announce plans beyond 2027.

Future NBA All-Star Game locations

2026: Los Angeles Clippers, Intuit Dome

NBA All-Star 2026 will take place in Los Angeles, Calif., at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, from Feb. 13-15, 2026.

The festivities begin on Friday, Feb. 13 with the Rising Stars Challenge, an annual showcase for top rookies and second-year NBA players.

The weekend of events will continue on Saturday, Feb. 14, with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. NBA All-Star 2026 concludes with the 75th All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

As part of NBA All-Star 2026, the league will host several events for fans of all ages at venues throughout Los Angeles and Inglewood, including the Kia Forum and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

These events include All-Star Practice, All-Star Celebrity Game and an All-Star fan fest, with feature basketball programming and up-close access to players, legends and celebrities.

This will mark the record seventh NBA All-Star Weekend in the Los Angeles area, which hosted events in 2018, 2011, 2004, 1983, 1972 and 1963.

NBA All-Star 2027 will take place in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Suns, from Feb. 19-21, 2027.

The festivities begin on Friday, Feb. 19 with the Rising Stars Challenge and continues the following day with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. NBA All-Star 2027 culminates with the 76th All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027.

As part of NBA All-Star 2027, the league will host several events for fans of all ages at venues throughout Phoenix, including All-Star Practice, All-Star Celebrity Game and an All-Star fan fest.

This will mark the fourth time Phoenix has hosted NBA All-Star Weekend, with the most recent event occurring in 2009.

2028, 2029 & 2030 NBA All-Star Games

Locations for NBA All-Star Games in 2028, 2029 and 2030 have not yet been set. However, the league will likely announce the site of the 2028 midseason classic in the next few months.

