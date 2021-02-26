Los Angeles Lakers 2020-21 Schedule: Second-Half Games & Dates

The 2020-21 NBA season is unlike any other in the history of the league. One of the biggest changes for this season was how the schedule was handled, most notably, that the NBA didn’t release the full schedule at once, but decided to do so in two sections.

This was in large part due to the league knowing that games would have to be postponed and re-scheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Lakers haven’t lost any games due to this, many others have seen many games postponed.

But now with the first half of the season winding down, the NBA finally released the second half of the schedule, so the Lakers know what they have to look forward to down the stretch.

The Lakers’ final game before the All-Star break is March 3 and they won’t see the floor again for nine days until March 12 when they have their first meeting against one of the best Eastern Conference teams in the Indiana Pacers.

Of course, there are some marquee matchups that everyone will be circling on their calendars. First and foremost will be their meetings with the L.A. Clippers. Both will be Clippers’ “home” games with the first taking place on April 4 and the second set for May 6.

As part of their second half, the Lakers have eight sets of back-to-back games, which includes three during the final month of the regular season; the last two of which will occur in the final week.

Additionally, the Lakers have a pair of two-game sets against the same team. Both of these will happen in April and neither will be easy as they come against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks.

The longest road trip of the season also happens in April. It spans eight games but should be noted, however, that the second “road” game of that trip is against the Clippers.

The Lakers end their season with a road back-to-back on May 15 and 16 against the Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers 2020-21 second-half schedule highlights

Within that eight-game road trip sits a pair of contests that many will undoubtedly be looking forward to. On April 8 the Lakers travel to Florida for their second meeting against the Miami Heat and that will be followed by their loan trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Immediately after those games comes the Lakers’ only trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the much-improved New York Knicks. The Lakers’ first game back home after that trip will be against the rival Boston Celtics.

Other notable contests include home meetings with the Philadelphia 76ers on March 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31, the much-improved Phoenix Suns on March 21 and May 9, and one last Western Conference Finals rematch with the Denver Nuggets on May 3.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!