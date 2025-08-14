Los Angeles Lakers 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

The excitement is starting to build for the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming season as some of their marquee regular season matchups have leaked.

The Lakers are set to play the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night in what will be another highly-anticipated matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. They will then play the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, another team with championship aspirations after adding Kevin Durant.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Lakers will not be playing the Dallas Mavericks on either of those nights given the budding rivalry after the Luka Doncic trade. The first meeting between those two teams is expected to come in November for the Emirates NBA Cup though.

The Lakers’ full regular season schedule, along with the rest of the league’s was released on Thursday:

The 17-time NBA champions will be showcased on national TV games 34 times, which is almost half of the regular season. That’s tied for the most in the league and not a surprise considering they have the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in LeBron James entering his 23rd season paired with a young superstar in Luka Doncic that led the league in jersey sales after coming to L.A.

The Lakers’ longest road trip of the upcoming regular season will take place at the end of January into February, with eight straight games away from Crypto.com Arena. That is followed by their longest home stand, which is also eight games. That is both the longest road trip and longest home stand in the NBA this season.

L.A. has 14 sets of back-to-backs on the schedule, so JJ Redick will have to find a way to manage some of his veterans to ensure they stay fresh. They had 13 last year.

In total, the Lakers will fly about 43,000 miles on planes this season, down from 44,000 last year.

Lakers in West Group B for Emirates NBA Cup

The NBA will be doing the Emirates NBA Cup once again this year as the Lakers look to win it for the second time. They were placed in West Group B along with the Dallas Mavericks, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

The format for the tournament will not change this year. Each team will play four group stage games on ‘Cup Nights’ between Oct. 31 and Nov. 28. Following that, eight teams will advance to the knockout stage, each of the six group winners as well as one wildcard team in each conference.

The quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will take place on Dec. 9 and 10 in team markets with the semi-finals and finals once again happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 13 and 16, respectively.

With the league welcoming a new broadcaster this season, knockout round games will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

