Los Angeles Lakers: A Storied Franchise with an Immense Market Value

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic franchises in professional sports, have a rich history that spans over seven decades. From their humble beginnings as the Detroit Gems in 1946 to their current status as a global sports brand, the Lakers have consistently been at the forefront of basketball excellence and financial success.

Their long history of excellence in a significant media market, the global interest in the NBA and basketball, and their current and past stars, including Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James, and the new legal status and popularity of casino and sportsbook wagering all have come together to create immense market value.

The Beginnings

The franchise began when Ben Berger and Morris Chalfen purchased the struggling Detroit Gems for $15,000 in 1947, relocating the team to Minneapolis and renaming them the Lakers. Under the leadership of their first head coach, John Kundla, and star player, George Mikan, the Minneapolis Lakers quickly established themselves as a dominant force in professional basketball, winning five championships in their first six years.

Dr. Jerry Buss

The team’s fortunes significantly turned in 1979 when Dr. Jerry Buss acquired the Lakers for a $67 million deal that included the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, The Forum arena, and a large tract of land in Inglewood, California. Dr. Buss’s visionary approach to sports ownership transformed the Lakers into a global brand. He introduced the concept of “Showtime” to the NBA, blending entertainment with basketball and cultivating a celebrity fan base that became synonymous with the Lakers’ image.

Under Dr. Buss’s ownership, the Lakers experienced unprecedented success, winning ten NBA championships and becoming one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. Following his passing in 2013, ownership of the team transitioned to his six children through a family trust, with his daughter Jeanie Buss emerging as the controlling owner and face of the franchise.

The Lakers’ current ownership structure includes the Buss family trust, which owns 66% of the franchise, with Jeanie Buss serving as the controlling owner and team president. In 2021, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter acquired a 27% stake in the team, while Ed Roski Jr. and Patrick Soon-Shiong remain minority owners.

Current Value

The Lakers’ value has skyrocketed in recent years, reflecting both their on-court success and the overall growth of the NBA. As of the 2024-25 season, Forbes values the Los Angeles Lakers at $7.1 billion, ranking them as the third most valuable franchise in the NBA. This represents a significant increase from their $6.4 billion valuation in the previous season, demonstrating the franchise’s continued financial growth.

In the broader context of sports franchises, the Lakers’ valuation places them among the elite. They trail only the Golden State Warriors ($8.8 billion) and the New York Knicks ($7.5 billion) in the NBA. They are comparable to some of the most valuable franchises in other major sports leagues. This high valuation is a testament to the Lakers’ strong brand, large and passionate fan base, and consistent ability to attract top talent on and off the court.

The Lakers’ financial success is not solely based on their historical achievements but also on their ability to remain relevant and competitive in the modern NBA landscape. Playing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, one of the largest media markets in the world contributes significantly to their value. Additionally, the Lakers’ ability to attract superstar players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis has helped maintain their status as a premier NBA franchise.

Will the Team be Sold?

Despite the franchise’s astronomical value, whether the Lakers will ever be sold remains complex. The Buss family has deep emotional ties to the team, which has been a consistent source of revenue and prestige. Jeanie Buss has shown no indication of wanting to sell the team, and the family trust structure ensures that any decision to sell would require agreement among the siblings.

However, it’s worth noting that Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, who already own a minority stake in the team, have the first right of refusal should the Buss family ever decide to sell. Given their experience as co-owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers and their deep pockets, they could potentially make an offer that would be difficult for the Buss family to refuse.

The Lakers’ valuation, estimated at over $7 billion, means that any potential sale would likely start at around $10 billion. This astronomical figure limits the pool of potential buyers but also represents an opportunity that the Buss family might find hard to ignore if presented with the right offer.

Last Word

The Los Angeles Lakers are among sports’ most valuable and storied franchises. Their journey from a struggling NBL team to a global sports brand worth billions is a testament to the vision of owners like Jerry Buss and the enduring appeal of the Lakers brand. While the chances of a sale shortly seem slim given the Buss family’s deep connection to the team, the ever-increasing valuations in professional sports leave the door open for potential changes in ownership down the line. For now, the Lakers remain a crown jewel in the NBA, with their value both on and off the court continuing to rise.