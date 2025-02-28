Luka Doncic Appreciates Lakers Fans Creating ‘Amazing’ Atmosphere At Home Games

Luka Doncic is still finding his rhythm with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the superstar guard is still making an impact in other areas, he has struggled to find his shot so far and that has definitely been the case in his home games at Crypto.com Arena.

In four home games so far with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 7.3 assists, but is shooting just 31.9% from the field and has knocked down just four of his 32 3-point attempts.

Even Doncic himself realizes that he has yet to put on one of his masterful performances in front of the Lakers’ faithful, but he is thankful for the home fans continuing to create an amazing atmosphere every time he takes the court.

“It’s amazing. I think the atmosphere has been amazing,” Doncic said after the win over the Timberwolves. “Even when I’m playing bad. I don’t think I had a good game here yet. So, but every time I even check in, they cheer for me. So this is unbelievable for me.”

Even though Doncic hasn’t been at his best with his shooting just yet, Lakers fans recognize the talent he is and what he brings to this franchise, not to mention the fact that he is coming off an injury that kept him out more than a month. Most important, however, is that the Lakers have still been winning despite Doncic’s shooting struggles.

It also helps that he has still created multiple highlights and moments in these games as well, whether it’s a no-look pass to Austin Reaves, a lob to LeBron James, or a ridiculous 3-pointer while falling out of bounds as he did against the Timberwolves. The fans have still been able to experience a little ‘Luka Magic’ and know that more is to come.

When just looking at his raw numbers with the Lakers so far in comparison to his career averages, it is clearly well below his standard. But the Lakers are winning and the fans know it is only a matter of time before Doncic finds his rhythm and reels off some unbelievable performances.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic embracing the challenge of overcoming shooting slump

There is no ignoring Luka Doncic’s struggles shooting the ball since joining the Lakers. There is belief throughout the entire team that it is only a matter of time before he turns it around, and Doncic himself is looking forward to that challenge of getting out of this slump.

“Yeah, I think it is a big thing for me,” Doncic said. “You got to go through a lot of downs to get to the highest point, but it is a big challenge for me, just getting back into my rhythm, making those easier shots for me. It is a big challenge for me, and I look forward to it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!