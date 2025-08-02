Luka Doncic Believes Lakers Roster Can Compete For Championship

There has been a lot of talk this offseason about the moves the Los Angeles Lakers have made and if it got them any closer to competing for a championship.

Coming off a 50-win season, the only notable player that was lost from the Lakers roster is Dorian Finney-Smith. Meanwhile, they were able to use free agency and the buyout market to add three quality pieces in Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia while also drafting Adou Thiero.

There’s no denying that the Lakers improved their roster, the only issue is that the Western Conference is as stacked as ever and some of their competitors may have improved more significantly.

That didn’t scare Luka Doncic away though as he inked a three-year extension to stay with the Lakers on Saturday morning. He made it clear to the organization that he wants to compete for championships right away, and he feels the moves they made this offseason will help them get there.

“Honestly, I think we have a great team,” Doncic said at the press conference to announce his extension. “We have what we need to compete for the championship… We’ll all try to win every game no matter what and we have some new great guys on the team, so we’re gonna go for it.”

Even before signing the extension, Doncic helped the Lakers build their roster this offseason, notably recruiting both Ayton and Smart. He explained why that was so important to him despite only being on the team for a few months.

“To build a team to win a championship. I think we added two great guys. I played against them before but never with them, so I’m happy they’re on my team,” Doncic said.

Doncic made it to the NBA Finals in his final full season with the Dallas Mavericks, so he knows what it takes to reach that point. While he is still looking for that first championship, he is perhaps in his best position to get it with the Lakers after his personal and the team’s offseasons, which should make for an exciting year ahead.

Luka Doncic excited about Lakers extension

Luka Doncic released a statement expressing his excitement about signing an extension with the Lakers.

“I’m really grateful to the Lakers organization, my teammates and the fans for welcoming me and my family with so much support and kindness since day one,” said Doncic. “This is an amazing organization, and I truly believe in what we’re building together. I’m going to keep working as hard as I can to bring another championship to Los Angeles and to make Laker Nation proud. This is just the beginning. I’m excited for what’s ahead and to keep building something special with this team.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!