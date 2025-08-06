Luka Doncic Can Get Full No-Trade Clause In Next Lakers Contract

The biggest question of the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers has been answered. Luka Doncic signed an extension with the franchise on the day he was eligible, tying him to the team for at least the next three seasons. He can become an unrestricted free agent again in the summer of 2028 by declining a player option for the 2028-29 season.

His extension was a three-year deal with a player option on the third year, which was widely always believed to be his likeliest extension path. There are two major reasons for this. One — which has been oft-discussed — is that he can become a free agent again after 10 years of NBA service time, unlocking the highest tier of max contract that would allow him to recoup some supermax money he lost when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to L.A.

The second reasons is one that, as NBA insider Marc Stein breaks down below, Doncic has the potential to unlock a full no-trade clause:

The three-year contract extension Dončić chose to ink, as explained here yesterday, includes a player option for 2028-29 that enables him to become a free agent in the summer of 2028 and then sign a five-year deal worth in excess of $400 million. That second Lakers deal would more than offset the five-year supermax in the $340 million range that he was initially expected to sign with the Mavericks this summer. Yet there is another bonus that comes with the contract structure Dončić chose: Dončić will be eligible to have a full no-trade clause added to his next deal as long as he goes to unrestricted free agency and signs an all-new contract. NBA players can only become eligible for a full no-trade clause with eight years of service time and four with the same team. No-trade clauses, however, can only be added to a new contract; league rules preclude them from being added to extensions. Dončić will have technically spent only 3 1/2 seasons as a Laker by the time he can decline his 2028-29 player option and become a free agent, but league sources tell The Stein Line that he’ll indeed be deemed a four-year Laker at that point because he will have finished four consecutive seasons in purple and gold at that stage.

By ending four seasons as a member of the Lakers and signing a new deal as an unrestricted free agent, Doncic can ask for a no-trade clause. And the Lakers would almost certainly give it, similar to how they gave one to LeBron James after his fourth season with L.A.

This is a franchise who takes care of its stars and will give Luka anything he asks for when the times comes to lock in a new deal. Of course, that may mean some scary moments if Doncic ultimately decides to become an unrestricted free agent. But if the last six months are any indication, his commitment to L.A. seems strong.

Pau Gasol congratulates Luka Doncic on extension

Luka Doncic had been expected to sign his extension with the Lakers for weeks and made it a reality after he returned to Los Angeles as part of his Jordan Brand tour. The timing of the tour was perfect as it allowed Doncic to be present for the first day the Lakers could officially offer his extension.

There is no shortage of ramifications Doncic’s extension has, though the main thing is the team now has a clear direction and path forward toward contention. At his peak, Doncic has a case to be the best basketball player in the world and after getting in shape this summer he’s poised to make another leap.

Members of the Lakers family like Pau Gasol are thrilled to have Doncic in L.A. and the franchise legend offered his congratulations to the star.

