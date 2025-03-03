Luka Doncic & LeBron James Playing, Austin Reaves & Jordan Goodwin Out In Lakers’ Rematch Vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the L.A. Clippers once again on Sunday night after beating them at home on Friday.

While it was not a pretty win, the purple and gold are finding ways to come out on top while also trying to integrate an all-world talent in Luka Doncic. However, injuries are starting to pop up again with Austin Reaves exiting after nine minutes on Friday.

That’s in addition to Rui Hachimura being ruled out prior to the game and he is set to be re-evaluated in one week with a left calf injury. Then, Jordan Goodwin rolled his ankle, leaving the Lakers without a part of the bench mob that carried them to a gritty victory.

That being said, all three of those players are out in Sunday’s rematch with the Clippers. Thankfully, LeBron James and Doncic are suiting up, as they were listed as questionable due to injury management.

For the Clippers, their leading scorer Norman Powell is making his return in this one. Powell has not played since Feb. 13, so Lakers head coach JJ Redick is going to have to make sure he does not get easy looks.

However, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are going to present challenges as well. Harden, who struggled mightily on Friday, will presumably shoot more efficiently this time around.

Players like Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Jemison are going to have to get after it against the Clippers’ stars. Former Laker Ivica Zubac also dominated with 27 points and 16 rebounds, so it will be intriguing to see how Redick adjusts his defensive schemes with Powell back.

Keeping Zubac off the glass, maintaining Harden as a playmaker, and forcing Leonard and Powell into taking and making tough shots are three keys to picking up another win. Easier said than done, but L.A.’s defense has been on point lately and this is another opportunity to shut down another capable offense.

Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-21)

Sunday, March 2, 2025, 6:30 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Gabe Vincent

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Trey Jemison, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: James Harden

SG: Kris Dunn

SF: Norman Powell

PF: Kawhi Leonard

C: Ivica Zubac

Key Reserves: Bogdan Bodganovic, Ben Simmons, Amir Coffey

