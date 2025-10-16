Luka Doncic Named Official Community Ambassador For Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, has announced that Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic will serve as an Official Community Ambassador for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee ahead of FIFA World Cup 26.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by North America with 16 host cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Monterrey and many more.

Doncic is a lifelong soccer fan, growing up in Slovenia where it is the most popular sport in his home country and is a well-known supporter of Real Madrid. Now, the Lakers superstar is looking forward to helping the city of Los Angeles deliver a memorable World Cup experience to all of the fans in attendance.

“I’ve always been a football fan,” Doncic said in a statement. “Los Angeles is a great city full of amazing people who love to play and watch every sport. I can’t wait for the World Cup and it’s an honor to help bring people together through a sport that connects so many cultures around the globe.”

Luka was chosen for this role not only because of his immense popularity throughout the L.A. region, but also because he truly loves the sport of soccer.

“Luka Doncic embodies the spirit of FIFA World Cup 26, showcasing global talent, passionate fandom, and the incredible ability of sports to bring people together,” said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.“He brings a unique perspective as both an esteemed athlete in our region and a true soccer fan and will help us engage fans from around the world through this global event.”

Doncic will serve as an Official Community Ambassador alongside recently announced Community Chairman, Snoop Dogg, and Community Ambassadors, Cobi Jones, Eva Longoria and Magic Johnson. The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place from June 11 through July 19.

Luka Doncic felt better than expected in Lakers preseason debut

As it currently stands, Luka Doncic is focused on the upcoming season with the Lakers and the superstar guard recently made his preseason debut as the coaches and training staff are slowly ramping him up after he spent much of the offseason playing at FIBA EuroBasket 2025 for Slovenia.

Doncic was outstanding in his first preseason appearance and admitted that he felt better than expected in his debut.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!