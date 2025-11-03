Luka Doncic Pleased With How Lakers Shared Ball Vs. Heat

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have carried the Los Angeles Lakers offensively to start this season, primarily with their scoring. But in Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat, it was their passing that lifted the team to their third straight victory.

Both Doncic and Reaves shot just 9-of-22 from the field, but they combined for 21 of the Lakers’ 33 assists with six players scoring in double-figures in their 10-point win. And how the Lakers shared the ball really stood out to Doncic.

“We shared the ball great tonight,” the superstar said after the win. “Obviously, I think we could have like 150 points, honestly. If me and they AR hit some shots, we will probably get 150. But I think overall, the most important part was how we started the game. And I think we started the game good defensively and good with sharing the ball.”

The Lakers set the tone early against Miami and while things did get close in the second half, they were able to weather the storm and pull back away late to secure the victory. The Lakers passing really stood out and Luka feels that’s not just a matter of himself and Reaves, but the entire team being comfortable moving the ball around to each other.

“Very comfortable,” Doncic added. “Like you said, 33 assists, it’s pretty good. I think, like I said, since the start of the game, I think we shared the ball great. So we feel very comfortable. Not just me, not just AR, but I think everybody feels comfortable with this offense.”

It was that ball movement that carried the Lakers offense despite the rough shooting nights from Doncic and Reaves, especially from deep. But Luka was not concerned with an off-night, especially since the Lakers won the game.

“I mean, process is there’s 74 or 75 games left,” Doncic said. “So obviously, they’re gonna be off nights. But just trying to get better shots. That’s all. Just forget about the shots. We gotta win. That’s all that matters at this point. So move on and try to get another one.”

And Luka would double down on that thought process that all that matters is winning. “I think when we get a win, it doesn’t matter how many I score. That’s not, I think Miami is playing amazing basketball this season. So we had to be ready, and their pace was unbelievable. So whatever gets us the win.”

If the team’s superstar is embracing that mindset of winning being the only thing that matters, then the rest of the team has no choice but to follow and that is the case with the Lakers and Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic expects Lakers offense to continue improving

The Lakers’ offense has been pretty good so far this season, but Luka Doncic feels it will only get better, especially when LeBron James returns.

