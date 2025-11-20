Luka Doncic: Sharing Court With LeBron James On Lakers Is ‘Special’

For the first time this season, LeBron James was able to suit up alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers as they took down the Utah Jazz, 140-126. And just by stepping on the court Tuesday night, James made history as he became the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons.

The fact that he is still playing is impressive enough, but LeBron also remains one of the best players in the league today. In his season debut, James was mainly a facilitator for the Lakers, dishing out 12 assists with just one turnover to go along with 11 points in the victory.

James and Doncic haven’t had a ton of games played together yet, but they already have decent chemistry on the court. As for what Luka enjoys most in playing with LeBron, the superstar simply loves sharing the court with the all-time great.

“Honestly, just sharing the court with him. It’s the 23rd season. It’s insane,” Doncic said after the game. “Just sharing the court with him is special. He sees things that other people can’t. He’s here to help us all, so it’s amazing. It’s only his first game back, and he plays amazing, so I’m excited to play some more.”

James and Doncic are truly two of the greatest creators this game has ever seen. Their combination of court vision and basketball IQ are second to none and allows them to create for themselves and teammates in a way few are capable of. Add in Reaves and it can be argued that the Lakers have the best trio of creators in the NBA.

LeBron was able to ease himself in offensively, but once things got comfortable the Lakers began operating at an entirely different level. The ball movement became infectious and Doncic and James were able to create wide open looks for everyone as they pulled away from the Jazz.

The fact that LeBron is still able to do this in his 23rd NBA season remains incredible and Luka understands that it truly is special to be able to play with someone like him.

Luka Doncic wants Lakers to keep building chemistry game-by-game

The game against the Jazz gave everyone a glimpse of what the Lakers are capable of when healthy. The offense was gorgeous and the defense was scrambling as everyone locked in when they needed to. And now that the Lakers have their full roster available, Doncic wants to continue building on the chemistry they’ve established so far this season.

