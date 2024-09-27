Magic Johnson Compares Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani To Michael Jackson

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season is just around the corner, most fans have been locked in on the L.A. Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani’s historic run to lead them to the playoffs.

Ohtani is a lock to win the National League MVP at this point after recently becoming the first player ever to have at least 50 home runs and stolen bases in the same season. That drew a congratulations from Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who is also a part owner of the Dodgers and huge Ohtani fan.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Johnson discussed what he has seen from Ohtani this season and could only compare it to music legend Michael Jackson:

“He’s made everybody on the Dodger team better. Do you know that eight out of every 10 Japanese fans who come over from Japan go to Dodger Stadium? Unbelievable. He is loved all around the world. He has sold out stadiums… It’s the world watching it, so it’s not just American fans who watch baseball, but also he’s bringing in new fans who didn’t watch baseball. He’s that exciting. So I’ve never seen this anywhere in my life. The only person I can compare is Michael Jackson having this type of unbelievable hysteria everywhere he moves, everywhere he goes.”

That is some extremely high praise from Johnson, who has also been one of the biggest stars in L.A. and the world since the 1980s. Johnson and Jackson rose to fame around the same time, so the former is very familiar with what that was like.

Part of what made Johnson so popular though is that he won a championship in his first season with the Lakers and five overall, so Ohtani has some big shoes to fill is he wants to reach that level of success. He seems to be well on his way though and will get his first opportunity on the biggest stage in the playoffs next week, which should be an exciting time for fans all around the world.

LeBron James in awe of Shohei Ohtani

Similar to Magic Johnson, LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes this world has ever seen, so naturally it takes a lot for him to be impressive with an athletic feat. Shohei Ohtani recently had the Lakers star in awe though after his huge night to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases for the first time in Major League history.

Hopefully Ohtani will get out to a Lakers game this season to meet James and catch up with fellow Japan native Rui Hachimura.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!