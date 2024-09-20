Magic Johnson Congratulates Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani On Historic 50-50 Season

While Media Day and training camp is just around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers, fans have been locked in on baseball and Shohei Ohtani’s historic season in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani put a stamp on history on Thursday afternoon, going 6-for-6 with three home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases and 10 RBI in the Dodgers’ win over the Miami Marlins.

While that statline in itself was historic, it help him reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases for the season, marking the first player to ever do so. With his incredible performance to become the inaugural member of the 50-50 club, Ohtani is actually at 51-51 with nine games to go in the regular season.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who is a part owner of the Dodgers, took to social media to congratulate the Japanese superstar on his one-of-a-kind season:

On behalf of the @Dodgers ’ Ownership Group, I want to congratulate Shohei on being the 1st in MLB History to have a 50/50 season! 🎉 Dodger Fans, we got a chance to be a part of MLB history! 🤩 https://t.co/cSVBqXAdaV — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2024

When Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last offseason it came with a lot of hype and pressure, and he has lived up to it so far despite not even pitching in his first season in L.A.

Johnson came to the Lakers with a similar amount of hype and pressure and was able to win an NBA Championship in his rookie season in 1980. Maybe he can pass that “magic” along to Ohtani and the Dodgers as they get ready for another October postseason run.

Rui Hachimura takes motivation from Shohei Ohtani’s contract

When Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers last offseason, he signed a historic $700 million contract. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has built a strong relationship with Ohtani both coming over from Japan, and at the time he discussed how much motivation he took from the deal.

“I’m proud of being Japanese as an athlete, came from there, grew up and came here to the U.S. to be in the NBA, the top league in the world,” Hachimura said. “It’s different sports, but I’m in one of the biggest organizations in the world. The Lakers. And also him as well. Baseball. Top league. Dodgers one of the biggest organizations. As a Japanese, I’m really proud of him and happy for him. He actually motivated me.”

