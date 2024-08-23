Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Pau Gasol & Dwyane Wade Wish Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday
LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Lakers, Redeem Team
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most monumental figures in basketball history. His influence has reached far and wide, as evidenced by the number of tributes, memorials and honors that have popped up in the four years since his tragic death in 2020.

Friday marks what would have been Bryant’s 46th birthday, an annual reminder that the basketball icon was lost far too soon. And if his impact on the game wasn’t already clear, it was made clearer by other Lakers greats like Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Pau Gasol — as well as other NBA greats — wishing him a happy birthday.

Several NBA legends took to social media to wish happy birthday to Bryant, including an incredibly hind message from one of the other all-time great Lakers players in Johnson:

Johnson and James have consistently paid tributes to Bryant in the years since his passing, as those two are quick to call the late legend the greatest Laker of all time. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade — who never played for the Lakers or was an NBA teammate of Bryant’s — still knows the impact he had on the game.

Wade was the second greatest shooting guard of his generation, playing a similar style of game to Bryant and reaching incredible heights in his own realm. But Bryant’s legacy and icon status in the world of sports has been hard to replicate by virtually any athlete.

Matt Barnes and Paul George share Kobe Bryant stories

Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing still hurts many around the world, but his legacy is living on through his family, former teammates, colleagues, competitors and fans. Bryant was a one-of-one family man and NBA player, cementing himself as one of, if not the most iconic Laker ever.

His mentality and how he approached every single game was unmatched and plenty of stories have been shared detailing that Mamba Mentality. While those experiences are iconic and shaped what made Bryant truly special, his life post-basketball was special to see how he tackled life outside of the sport he loved.

As players reflect on their interactions with the five-time champion, former Lakers forward Matt Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shared their hilarious stories with him, allowing fans to see a different side of Bryant, which is always fun to hear about.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Byron Scott, Julius Randle Speak On Lack Of Trust Among Starters

Lakers News: Young Core Works On Weaknesses; Ivica Zubac Bringing Back Sky Hook

The Los Angeles Lakers may be coming off of the worst season in franchise history, but there is still plenty to be optimistic about…
Kobe Bryant, Mike D'Antoni, Lakers

Mike D’Antoni Admits He ‘Didn’t Do Much Coaching’ During Time With Lakers

Though they are improved, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the midst of the worst stretch in franchise history…
LeBron James, Luke Walton

Lakers News: Luke Walton Remains Vague On LeBron James’ Recovery Process From Groin Strain

After missing eight games with a groin strain, LeBron James was cleared to increase on-court basketball movements and is due to be re-evaluated for…

Lakers Announce Jamaal Wilkes Retirement Jersey Ceremony Date

The Lakers will honor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a statue this season, and…