Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Pau Gasol & Dwyane Wade Wish Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the most monumental figures in basketball history. His influence has reached far and wide, as evidenced by the number of tributes, memorials and honors that have popped up in the four years since his tragic death in 2020.

Friday marks what would have been Bryant’s 46th birthday, an annual reminder that the basketball icon was lost far too soon. And if his impact on the game wasn’t already clear, it was made clearer by other Lakers greats like Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Pau Gasol — as well as other NBA greats — wishing him a happy birthday.

Several NBA legends took to social media to wish happy birthday to Bryant, including an incredibly hind message from one of the other all-time great Lakers players in Johnson:

Happy heavenly birthday to the 5x NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Oscar and Academy Award Winner, and my friend Kobe Bryant! We all miss you, but your legacy lives on with us forever🙏🏾 https://t.co/TuRDo1isTY — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2024

Happy birthday brother. I miss you dearly and I’m always thinking of you. ❤️#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/mk5jsXM3HC — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2024

Johnson and James have consistently paid tributes to Bryant in the years since his passing, as those two are quick to call the late legend the greatest Laker of all time. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade — who never played for the Lakers or was an NBA teammate of Bryant’s — still knows the impact he had on the game.

Wade was the second greatest shooting guard of his generation, playing a similar style of game to Bryant and reaching incredible heights in his own realm. But Bryant’s legacy and icon status in the world of sports has been hard to replicate by virtually any athlete.

Matt Barnes and Paul George share Kobe Bryant stories

Kobe Bryant’s untimely passing still hurts many around the world, but his legacy is living on through his family, former teammates, colleagues, competitors and fans. Bryant was a one-of-one family man and NBA player, cementing himself as one of, if not the most iconic Laker ever.

His mentality and how he approached every single game was unmatched and plenty of stories have been shared detailing that Mamba Mentality. While those experiences are iconic and shaped what made Bryant truly special, his life post-basketball was special to see how he tackled life outside of the sport he loved.

As players reflect on their interactions with the five-time champion, former Lakers forward Matt Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George shared their hilarious stories with him, allowing fans to see a different side of Bryant, which is always fun to hear about.

