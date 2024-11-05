Magic Johnson Offers Condolences Following Death Of Music Icon Quincy Jones

There are some people who truly transcend everything and are just beloved and respected by all and someone who fits that bill is music icon Quincy Jones. The mogul is one of the most accomplished music producers of all-time, most notably working with Michael Jackson on his massive albums Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad amongst many other things and was also a good friend of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Jones passed away in his home in Bel-Air on Nov. 3, sending shockwaves around the country as a true icon was lost. Many, of course, were affected by his passing and Magic would take to social media to pay respects to an absolute legend and friend:

I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and an all-time icon, Quincy D. Jones. Quincy had an exceptional ear for music. Through his incredible talents as an artist, composer, and producer, he exemplified true artistry and innovation throughout his unrivaled career. There will never be another Quincy D. Jones! Quincy’s success as a producer is truly unmatched. His extensive production credits speak volumes about his impact on music history, having collaborated with the biggest music icons in the world such as Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, and Barbra Streisand, to name just a few. And we all know about Quincy’s legendary work with Michael Jackson, where he produced three groundbreaking albums: Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Thriller remains the biggest-selling album of all time! As a composer, Quincy’s score for the 1985 film The Color Purple earned him an Oscar nomination. He also recorded a series of albums featuring stars like James Ingram, Ray Charles, and Chaka Khan. Quincy was one of the wealthiest African Americans in the world, thanks to his ownership of the rights to the music he produced, which showcased his strong business acumen alongside his artistic genius. Quincy Jones’ legacy goes far beyond his musical achievements; he had a God-given gift for connecting people through music, which he used to make the world a better place. A perfect example of this is the infamous 4x Grammy Award-winning song “We Are the World,” the star-studded song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie which he co-produced and conducted. His influence and contributions to music will resonate for generations to come, and his legacy will live on through the lives of his seven successful and talented children, whom he often spoke of with great pride. Cookie and I are keeping the entire Jones family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Seeing everything that Jones has done is truly astonishing and the respect and love that Johnson has for him is apparent in his words. The legacy of some people will live on forever and stretch well beyond their area of expertise. Like Magic growing well past his basketball career with the Lakers, Jones’ impact will be felt well beyond his musical greatness for generations.

Magic Johnson celebrates Dodgers winning 2024 World Series

Unfortunately for Magic Johnson, this personal loss comes not long after a time of celebration as the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.

Magic of course is a part-owner of the Dodgers and was in attendance in New York to witness the Dodgers bringing home the trophy, celebrating and congratulating everyone who helped make that happen including World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, manager Dave Roberts and his ownership parters.

